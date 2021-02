Apple's next Beats headphones could be powered by MediaTek's audio chip

The majority of Beats headphones launched since Apple acquired the company, as well as the AirPods , are equipped with the W1 audio chip, a piece of technology that provides a seamless Bluetooth audio experience for iOS users.Aside from the fact that Apple's W1 chip ensures that the Bluetooth connectivity is stable and reliable, it also allows iPhone and iPad users to pair them fast and easy with any headphones that pack this specific chip. Not to mention that headphones that feature Apple's W1 chip are less power-hungry.Well, it looks like the popularity of the AirPods and Beats headphones makes it impossible for Apple to equip each audio product with this piece of technology, which is why the Cupertino-based giant is looking to add another company to its supply chain.According to a new report coming from China , MediaTek is the company chosen by Apple through its subsidiary Airoha. The latter has been working on true wireless Bluetooth headsets for a couple of years now and managed to achieve some impressive results. Last year, Airoha shipped more than 10 million Bluetooth headsets per month. Also, the company's customer base includes big brands like Philips, Pioneer, and Sony.If the report proves to be accurate, we expect only the cheapest Beats headphones to be powered by Airoha's chip solutions, like the Beats Flex that cost just $50, at least initially.