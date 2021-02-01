Apple's next Beats headphones could be powered by MediaTek's audio chip
Aside from the fact that Apple's W1 chip ensures that the Bluetooth connectivity is stable and reliable, it also allows iPhone and iPad users to pair them fast and easy with any headphones that pack this specific chip. Not to mention that headphones that feature Apple's W1 chip are less power-hungry.
According to a new report coming from China, MediaTek is the company chosen by Apple through its subsidiary Airoha. The latter has been working on true wireless Bluetooth headsets for a couple of years now and managed to achieve some impressive results. Last year, Airoha shipped more than 10 million Bluetooth headsets per month. Also, the company's customer base includes big brands like Philips, Pioneer, and Sony.