Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Accessories Apple Audio

Apple's next Beats headphones could be powered by MediaTek's audio chip

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 01, 2021, 6:45 AM
Apple's next Beats headphones could be powered by MediaTek's audio chip
The majority of Beats headphones launched since Apple acquired the company, as well as the AirPods, are equipped with the W1 audio chip, a piece of technology that provides a seamless Bluetooth audio experience for iOS users.

Aside from the fact that Apple's W1 chip ensures that the Bluetooth connectivity is stable and reliable, it also allows iPhone and iPad users to pair them fast and easy with any headphones that pack this specific chip. Not to mention that headphones that feature Apple's W1 chip are less power-hungry.

Well, it looks like the popularity of the AirPods and Beats headphones makes it impossible for Apple to equip each audio product with this piece of technology, which is why the Cupertino-based giant is looking to add another company to its supply chain.

According to a new report coming from China, MediaTek is the company chosen by Apple through its subsidiary Airoha. The latter has been working on true wireless Bluetooth headsets for a couple of years now and managed to achieve some impressive results. Last year, Airoha shipped more than 10 million Bluetooth headsets per month. Also, the company's customer base includes big brands like Philips, Pioneer, and Sony.

If the report proves to be accurate, we expect only the cheapest Beats headphones to be powered by Airoha's chip solutions, like the Beats Flex that cost just $50, at least initially.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless