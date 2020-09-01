U.S Cellular and Samsung team up to offer three 5G phones and tablets in September
Starting September 18, U.S. Cellular will sell the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Tab S7 5G, which is also the carrier's first 5G-enabled tablet. If you're planning to pick up any one of these devices, you'll want to know that both Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 5G will only be available online at launch, while the Galaxy Tab S7 5G will be sold through U.S. Cellular's brick and mortar stores as well.
Samsung's 5G tablet will be available in two sizes – the regular model that sports an 11-inch display and the Galaxy Tab S7+ that features a slightly larger 12.4-inch display. Alongside these tablets, U.S. Cellular will start selling the Samsung Book Cover Keyboard for the Tab S7 and S7+.
Currently, U.S. Cellular offers 5G service in select areas of Iowa, Maine, and Wisconsin, and plans to expand its network to select areas of California, Maryland, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.