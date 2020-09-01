Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View
Samsung Android Tablets 5G US Cellular

U.S Cellular and Samsung team up to offer three 5G phones and tablets in September

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 01, 2020, 3:43 PM
U.S Cellular and Samsung team up to offer three 5G phones and tablets in September
Now that Samsung has re-introduced its top-of-the-line folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's time for U.S. carriers to announce whether or not they will offer the device. U.S. Cellular confirmed earlier today that it will carry not just the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, but also two other Samsung devices that feature 5G support.

Starting September 18, U.S. Cellular will sell the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Tab S7 5G, which is also the carrier's first 5G-enabled tablet. If you're planning to pick up any one of these devices, you'll want to know that both Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 5G will only be available online at launch, while the Galaxy Tab S7 5G will be sold through U.S. Cellular's brick and mortar stores as well.

Samsung's 5G tablet will be available in two sizes – the regular model that sports an 11-inch display and the Galaxy Tab S7+ that features a slightly larger 12.4-inch display. Alongside these tablets, U.S. Cellular will start selling the Samsung Book Cover Keyboard for the Tab S7 and S7+.

Currently, U.S. Cellular offers 5G service in select areas of Iowa, Maine, and Wisconsin, and plans to expand its network to select areas of California, Maryland, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.6 inches
    2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Tab S7
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 View Full specs
  • Display 11.0 inches
    2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 8000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Tab S7+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 12.4 inches
    2800 x 1752 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G View Full specs
$1450 $1500
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G specs, price, and release date are official: 120Hz display, $1999
Popular stories
How to watch Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Unpacked event livestream
Popular stories
iPhone 11 was the best selling phone in the world so far in 2020 and no other phone came even close
Popular stories
New Motorola Razr 5G leak leaves almost no question unanswered

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 (S30) will likely come with industry’s fastest, largest-capacity 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G announcement event live stream
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Microsoft Surface Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's not even funny

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless