Two more hardware upgrades tipped for Galaxy S25

Samsung is pretty much confirmed to host the next Unpacked event, where it's expected to announce the Galaxy S25 series, on January 22. Leaks have revealed nearly everything there is to know about the phones and continue to shed light on what remains known, such as the amount of RAM on the base model.

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored start with the same memory and storage configuration as its predecessor, the base model is rumored to get a boost.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that RAM will be bumped from 8GB to 12GB for the Galaxy S25. He adds that there will be no 8GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S25 Plus either, but that's not surprising, as the Galaxy S24 Plus also starts with 12GB of RAM.



Yadav also says that the base storage will be increased from 128GB to 256GB for the Galaxy S25.

In short, all base models will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

With most reports claiming that the lineup will exclusively be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, the phones are bound to waltz through all sorts of tasks, but the rumored bump in RAM will allow the standard model to keep pace with AI requirements.

That's because today's best phones, almost all of which are capable of running AI features, are RAM-hungry. A powerful chipset alone isn't enough to provide a smooth AI experience; RAM is equally important.

The amount of RAM your phone has affects how many apps it can keep loaded for quick access. It's essential to ensure your phone has enough RAM to be able to hold AI models.

This is why Google equipped its highest-end conventional phone, the Pixel 9 Pro, with 16GB of RAM, and Apple's latest phones come with 8GB of RAM. It's also why the base and Plus iPhone 15 models were left out of the AI rollout and why the Pixel 8 cannot access all of Google Gemini AI features.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer

