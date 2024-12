Two more hardware upgrades tipped for Galaxy S25

Galaxy S24 Plus

Yadav also says that the base storage will be increased from 128GB to 256GB for theIn short, all base models will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.With most reports claiming that the lineup will exclusively be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite , the phones are bound to waltz through all sorts of tasks, but the rumored bump in RAM will allow the standard model to keep pace with AI requirements.That's because today's best phones , almost all of which are capable of running AI features, are RAM-hungry. A powerful chipset alone isn't enough to provide a smooth AI experience; RAM is equally important.The amount of RAM your phone has affects how many apps it can keep loaded for quick access. It's essential to ensure your phone has enough RAM to be able to hold AI models.This is why Google equipped its highest-end conventional phone, the Pixel 9 Pro , with 16GB of RAM, and Apple's latest phones come with 8GB of RAM. It's also why the base and Plus iPhone 15 models were left out of the AI rollout and why the Pixel 8 cannot access all of Google Gemini AI features.