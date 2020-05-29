Wireless service Music Audio

Tidal brings Dolby Atmos Music support to home devices

May 29, 2020
Tidal is making it easier for customers who are still on the fence on whether or not to subscribe to its music streaming service to take a favorable decision. Together with Dolby Laboratories, Tidal is now bringing support for Dolby Atmos Music technology to home devices like TVs, soundbars, home theater systems, and home speakers.

Currently, Tidal offers two subscription tiers – Premium and HiFi. The former costs $10, while the latter is available for $20 per month but offers high fidelity, lossless audio. To benefit from the newly unveiled Dolby Atmos Music support, you need to be a Tidal HiFi subscriber and own one of the compatible home devices.

Speaking of compatible home devices, when Dolby Atmos Music rolls out in the next couple of days, it should support Apple TV 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick (2nd gen), Fire TV (3rd gen), and NVIDIA SHIELD TV or NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro (2019 or newer models).

On top of that, the updated Tidal app that includes Dolby Atmos Music support should also be available on Dolby Atmos-enabled Android TVs from Sony and Philips. More importantly, Tidal HiFi subscription will default to Dolby Atmos Music if the music you're listening to and the device you're using are compatible with the audio technology.

Tidal HiFi subscribers can search for songs in Dolby Atmos in the Home screen, under “Available in Dolby Atmos.” Dolby Atmos Music is available on Tidal HiFi through a compatible Dolby Atmos smartphone or tablet as well.

For those who've never been subscribed to Tidal, the music service offers a special extended 60-day trial to those specifically interested in Dolby Atmos Music, a deal that's only available for a limited time.

