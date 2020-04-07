Grab an NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV at a sweet discount

If you're bored isolating, why not play some games or watch a movie? NVIDIA's SHIELD TV Android TV is the best thing it could happen to someone isolating due to coronavirus outbreak. If you don't own a console or a capable PC to run games, your next best choice is definitely an Android set-top box.
The SHIELD TV allows you to watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Vudu in crisp 4K HDR, as well as YouTube, Hulu Live, and Google Play Movie & TV. The Android TV set-top box can upscale content to 4K, so it doesn't matter if some services don't stream in such a high-quality format.
Not to mention that NVIDIA SHIELD TV features built-in Google Assistant
and is compatible with Amazon Echo and Alexa. Although it comes with just 8GB storage, you'll be able to expand internal memory via microSD card.
But the best thing about the NVIDIA SHIELD TV is that it's incredibly cheap for what it has to offer. Typically selling for $150, you can buy one for a limited time for just $130. The deal is available at Best Buy, but those who wish can try Amazon as well.
