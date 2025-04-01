Three iPhones will not get iOS 19, the biggest update since 2013
Apple might drop support for three of its currently supported iPhones with the release of iOS 19.
According to a leak from a reliable private account cited by9to5Mac, the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max will not get iOS 19. All three models were released in 2018 and are powered by the 7nm A12 Bionic chipset.
iPhones released in 2018 will not get iOS 19. | Image Credit - Apple
All other iPhones that run iOS 18 and have a more advanced chip will get iOS 19, meaning the iPhone 11 and later models.
An earlier rumor from another trusted source had said all iPhones that got iOS 18 would be able to run iOS 19, so it remains to see which one is right this time around.
iPadOS 19 will not be available to install on the seventh-generation iPad with the A10 Fusion chip, hinting the minimum requirement is the A12 Bionic chip.
Not all supported devices will get all the new features though, with Apple likely to reserve the best capabilities for its highest-end devices.
Apple will introduce new operating system versions for its iPhones, iPads, and Macs on June 9 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC25).
iOS 19 is rumored to be the biggest iPhone software update since iOS 7 which was released more than a decade ago in 2013.
The company will allegedly transform the interface to ensure design consistency across iOS, macOS, and iPadOS by redesigning icons, system buttons, controls, and app interface elements. It will reportedly also simplify how its devices are navigated and controlled.
The company will apparently add glassy effects across the user interface and the design is inspired by the Vision Pro’s software.
Artificial Intelligence is reportedly going to take a back seat during the upcoming WWDC. The company is struggling to ship capabilities that it promised would arrive this year. It may have an initial version of the conversational Siri ready during a later stage of the iOS 19 cycle, but the actual interface isn't expected until iOS 20 in 2027.
