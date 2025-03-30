Recent iOS 19 leaks may not accurately show what Apple is planning for the next iPhone OS

iOS 19

For example, this was a real iOS 7 image from 6 months prior to its announcement. Obviously the actual thing was very different. https://t.co/XkkIdN7Ehvpic.twitter.com/GBxf43rwvl — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 25, 2025

For context, Apple’s last major visual overhaul came with iOS 7 back in 2013, transforming the look and feel of the iPhone experience dramatically. Since then, updates have mostly introduced incremental visual tweaks and feature improvements. iOS 19 , by contrast, is expected to mark another milestone, possibly shaking up the user experience once again.



Apple’s approach of gradually introducing UI changes has generally paid off by avoiding major backlash from users who dislike drastic, sudden adjustments. Still, excitement around a major redesign can’t be understated, as many Apple users have been calling for a refreshed and more intuitive interface for several years.



Recommended Stories Given Apple's tradition of unveiling major iOS updates at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), we'll likely get our first official glimpse at iOS 19 during this year's event. Until then, while leaks can be fun to speculate about, they should always be taken with a grain of salt.



However, Gurman clarifies that these images don't fully represent what Apple actually has planned. Internally, Apple's majorredesign is codenamed "Solarium," hinting at brighter, more transparent interface elements, possibly inspired by the natural lighting you’d find in an actual solarium. The redesign, according to Gurman, is set to deliver more significant changes than these early leaks suggest.What’s interesting is that the leaked images circulating online might actually be outdated early drafts or mockups. Gurman points out that Apple often restricts interface previews internally, giving limited access based on employee roles, making it possible that whoever leaked these images didn't have the full picture of what’s coming.