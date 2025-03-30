Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Recent iOS 19 leaks may not accurately show what Apple is planning for the next iPhone OS

iOS Apple
Image with mockup of iOS 19 logo
There's been a lot of talk recently about leaked images supposedly showing Apple's next big software update, iOS 19, but according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, those images aren't quite the real deal.

Apple fans and tech enthusiasts are always eager for glimpses of the latest iOS versions, especially when major redesigns are anticipated. Recently, images and a video claiming to reveal the new iOS 19 interface started making the rounds online, hinting at an updated look inspired by visionOS, Apple's mixed-reality platform. The leaked images suggested subtle changes, but nothing groundbreaking.

Video Thumbnail
Recent video depicting leaks of what iOS 19 could look like. | Credit — Font Page Tech

However, Gurman clarifies that these images don't fully represent what Apple actually has planned. Internally, Apple's major iOS 19 redesign is codenamed "Solarium," hinting at brighter, more transparent interface elements, possibly inspired by the natural lighting you’d find in an actual solarium. The redesign, according to Gurman, is set to deliver more significant changes than these early leaks suggest.

What’s interesting is that the leaked images circulating online might actually be outdated early drafts or mockups. Gurman points out that Apple often restricts interface previews internally, giving limited access based on employee roles, making it possible that whoever leaked these images didn't have the full picture of what’s coming.


For context, Apple’s last major visual overhaul came with iOS 7 back in 2013, transforming the look and feel of the iPhone experience dramatically. Since then, updates have mostly introduced incremental visual tweaks and feature improvements. iOS 19, by contrast, is expected to mark another milestone, possibly shaking up the user experience once again.

Apple’s approach of gradually introducing UI changes has generally paid off by avoiding major backlash from users who dislike drastic, sudden adjustments. Still, excitement around a major redesign can’t be understated, as many Apple users have been calling for a refreshed and more intuitive interface for several years.

Recommended Stories
Given Apple's tradition of unveiling major iOS updates at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), we'll likely get our first official glimpse at iOS 19 during this year's event. Until then, while leaks can be fun to speculate about, they should always be taken with a grain of salt.

If Gurman's reporting holds true—and his track record is strong—we can expect Apple to deliver a more significant and refined iOS overhaul than what current leaks are hinting at, making the wait until WWDC all the more intriguing.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless