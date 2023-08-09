These are the names and expected prices of Bose's next-gen wireless headphones and earbuds





In addition to that, our two aforementioned lists of the greatest wireless audio accessories for your phone or tablet are also bound to suffer some major changes relatively soon, as one of the industry's veterans and heavyweights is reportedly gearing up to unveil not one and not two but three premium new products.

Premium and premium-er





The first and most premium member of the trio is called Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and at a rumored recommended price of €499.95 in European markets like France, its purpose seems pretty clear and extremely simple: to blow all of its over-ear rivals out of the water when it comes to noise cancellation and overall sound performance.









Twitter X leaker actually revealed its design in a We don't know a whole lot about the features and capabilities of this undoubtedly super-advanced sequel to the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but a relatively well-known and extremely reliableX leaker actually revealed its design in a high-quality press-friendly render all the way back in February





That strongly suggests the ultra-high-end over-ear cans, which are expected to come out in black and white color options, will see daylight before long, and the same could well be true for the Bose QuietComfort Headphones and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.





Yes, the company has a product simply (and confusingly) dubbed the Bose QuietComfort Headphones in the pipeline, and at a European price of €399.95, these bad boys are likely to follow in the footsteps of the QuietComfort 45 and offer excellent noise cancelling skills and great audio quality of their own.





Of course, we don't yet know exactly what will set the super-premium QuietComfort Ultra apart from the slightly less premium but still presumably impressive Bose QuietComfort Headphones, although we do "know" that the slightly cheaper product will also be coated in "Cypress Green" in addition to black and "cloud white."

How light can you go?





Last but certainly not least, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are expected to cost €349.95 on the old continent, which may or may not equate to a higher US price point compared to the $299 QuietComfort Earbuds II









If the name is anything to go by, these next-gen buds could take noise cancellation, comfort, and sound technology to new heights, which is definitely not easy considering that the aforementioned Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are already marketed as the "world's best noise cancelling earbuds."





Then again, that's a promotional statement Sony has recently (indirectly) taken issue with, which makes us extremely curious to see (or rather hear) if the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds will sound better and do an even better job of drowning out your surroundings than the already phenomenal WF-1000XM5





Incredibly enough, Bose is rumored to reduce the weight of its top true wireless earbuds option right now by around 50 percent, which would make the next-gen Ultra buds even lighter than the Sony LinkBuds S , at only 3 grams (!!!) each.





Because this particular detail simply sounds too good to be true, it's probably wise to maintain a healthy degree of skepticism around it. The full color palette of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds is also not etched in stone, with black and white hues likely to be joined by other unknown paint jobs to stores around the world at some point this fall.