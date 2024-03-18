Up Next:
The vivo X Fold 3 Pro, claimed to be the Android AnTuTu king, now emerges on Geekbench
Remember the vivo X Fold 3 Pro? It will go official alongside the non-Pro vivo X Fold 3 on March 26. The book style foldables will debut in the company of a tablet (the vivo Pad 3 Pro) and some earbuds (the vivo TWS 4).
However, this article is all about the vivo X Fold 3 Pro. Last week, this alleged beast emerged on AnTuTu. It’s the first bending phone that packs the state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset. Rocking 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of UFS storage, it got an AnTuTu score of 2,176,828, making it the top scoring Android handset on the benchmark site. However, a March AnTuTu ranking list shows the OnePlus 12 occupying the top spot with an insane (2,340,740 points) result.
Users can expect the vivo X Fold 3 and the X Fold 3 Pro to come with a 6.53-inch cover display and an 8.03-inch inner foldable screen, and the neat part is that both displays will be OLED. Both the Pro and the non-Pro vivo X Fold 3 are said to pack an in-screen fingerprint scanner for seamless security. Under the hood, as said above, they are expected to house the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, although some sources claim the vanilla X Fold 3 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
The foldable duo should pack a triple rear camera setup. The setup will comprise a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera.
Now, the upcoming X Fold 3 Pro foldable smartphone turns up on the Geekbench database with the V2337A model number. The result is impressive, foldable or not: 2,268 points in single-core and 7,004 points in multi-core tests (via MySmartPrice).
Moreover, the X Fold 3 series is rumored to come with some impressive charging capabilities, supporting up to 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. As for the battery, the standard and pro models will pack 5,500mAh and 5,800mAh battery units, respectively.
