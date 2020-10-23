Get Galaxy A71 with Unlimited plan from Ultra Mobile

 View

Get Galaxy A71 with Unlimited plan from Ultra Mobile

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Apple

The iPhone 12 Pro deliveries slip for late November, at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or Apple

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Oct 23, 2020, 3:58 AM
The iPhone 12 Pro deliveries slip for late November, at Verizon, AT&amp;T, T-Mobile, or Apple
Analysts were warning that, contrary to the popular opinion, it's the iPhone 12 Pro that is facing unexpected surge in demand, not the cheaper iPhone 12 out of the two early release 2020 iPhones, and those who didn't believe them may be in for a surprise.

If you have been waiting on the sidelines during the week of iPhone 12 and 12 Pro preorders, waiting to check out the 12 Pro in stores when the carriers release it today, and then decide, you might have to wait longer to actually buy it. A lot longer.


Right now, Verizon lists November 25 as delivery date for the blue iPhone 12 Pro, for instance, and good luck filling in a ZIP code, and waltzing into your nearest store to get one, there's barely stock in carrier shops, too.


Alrighty, one might think, will get it from Apple then. Sorry, Apple's website lists November 13-20 shipment period for your coveted iPhone 12 Pro, regardless of the color, at least for the basic storage amounts and the lowest prices. 

Your best bet to get the iPhone 12 Pro as soon as possible seems to be Best Buy, at least for now, as it lists a "mere" 8 days shipment wait, so you may be able to get the phone next Saturday if you act now. Picking up in a Best Buy store? Why, November 20, we are glad you asked. Apple better hurry and fire up those iPhone 12 series factories on all cylinders.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
$999 amazon $1400 ebay $1300 iPhone 12 Pro 5G
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Key specs for US-bound OnePlus Nord N10 5G & N100 leak
Popular stories
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Hands-on
Popular stories
Here's exactly what you need to access Verizon's nationwide 5G network today (or at least tomorrow)
Popular stories
Check out some of the best Walmart Black Friday deals coming up on iPhones, Samsung devices, and much more

Popular stories

Popular stories
Pre-order demand for iPhone 12 Pro forces changes in delivery schedule; one color is the hottest
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max colors: all the available colors and which color should you get?
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Verizon's new transaction widens its lead over T-Mobile
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leaks in full with new camera bump, flat display
Popular stories
T-Mobile may have won the US 5G war before Apple's iPhone 12 is even released

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless