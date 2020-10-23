The iPhone 12 Pro deliveries slip for late November, at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or Apple
Right now, Verizon lists November 25 as delivery date for the blue iPhone 12 Pro, for instance, and good luck filling in a ZIP code, and waltzing into your nearest store to get one, there's barely stock in carrier shops, too.
Alrighty, one might think, will get it from Apple then. Sorry, Apple's website lists November 13-20 shipment period for your coveted iPhone 12 Pro, regardless of the color, at least for the basic storage amounts and the lowest prices.
Your best bet to get the iPhone 12 Pro as soon as possible seems to be Best Buy, at least for now, as it lists a "mere" 8 days shipment wait, so you may be able to get the phone next Saturday if you act now. Picking up in a Best Buy store? Why, November 20, we are glad you asked. Apple better hurry and fire up those iPhone 12 series factories on all cylinders.