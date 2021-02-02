The future Verizon and AT&T 5G network just got Pixel 5 and LG Wing support













What's somewhat surprising, however, is that the other phone that was C-band approved by the FCC, has been the... LG Wing . That's right, that quirky handset will be able to take advantage of whatever Verizon and AT&T manage to muster with the newly-acquired C-band spectrum that Big Red spend $30 billion, and AT&T $20 billion for.





Go figure, but it might have something to do with Qualcomm's first integrated 5G modem chipset, Snapdragon 765, which both the LG Wing and Pixel 5 are running on. That gives us high hopes for the Snapdragon 888 phones, which is the first 8-series processor from Qualcomm with an integrated, not tack-on, 5G modem, and the S21 phones with it can take advantage of C-band networks.





In any case, more will be revealed as the FCC chugs along with its C-band support approvals for more phones. For now, here's the scoop.









Apple iPhone 12 and up

Samsung Galaxy S21 and up

Google Pixel 5

LG Wing List of phones with Verizon or AT&T C-band 5G support: