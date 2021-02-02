The future Verizon and AT&T 5G network just got Pixel 5 and LG Wing support
That's not very surprising in its turn, as Google is the only brands except Apple whose unlocked phones not only work on all US carriers out of the box, but also support the eSIM option on Verizon or AT&T, unlike, say, the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Go figure, but it might have something to do with Qualcomm's first integrated 5G modem chipset, Snapdragon 765, which both the LG Wing and Pixel 5 are running on. That gives us high hopes for the Snapdragon 888 phones, which is the first 8-series processor from Qualcomm with an integrated, not tack-on, 5G modem, and the S21 phones with it can take advantage of C-band networks.
In any case, more will be revealed as the FCC chugs along with its C-band support approvals for more phones. For now, here's the scoop.
List of phones with Verizon or AT&T C-band 5G support:
- Apple iPhone 12 and up
- Samsung Galaxy S21 and up
- Google Pixel 5
- LG Wing