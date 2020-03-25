The most popular weather app now has a coronavirus tracking tool
The Weather Channel and IBM have thought about that and added a coronavirus tracking tool inside the weather app that's available on Android and iOS platforms. The information provided via this tracking tool is meant to help users keep up with the latest information offered by multiple official sources about the coronavirus spreading.
As far as IBM's involvement goes, all the real-time information provided via the coronavirus tracking tool runs on the company's public cloud and use IBM Watson to access data from WHO (World Health Organization) and various national, state and local governments.
- An AI-enhanced interactive "Incidents Map" of COVID-19 data and stats, including confirmed cases and more by U.S. state and by county, where available.
- A trend graph by state in the U.S. to view recent statistics, as well as data over time.
- Starting with U.S. locations and with additional global data anticipated to follow shortly, the tool will provide trend visualization, interactive mapping, news and information to help track the pandemic.
- The latest news and videos related to coronavirus from The Weather Channel editorial team.
- Additional details such as available public health information, patient education materials, locations of key healthcare clinics and testing centers and more, are anticipated to be added as available.
As IBM gathers more data in the coming days, users will be able to filter the information by country, region, state, and county level. The tool is available on desktop as well in the form of an interactive dashboard powered by IBM Watson.