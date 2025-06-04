The Sony Xperia 1 VII has a unique feature, it's a shame that it's bad

Sony Xperia 1 VII

Don’t make us pay for tech that isn’t there yet

But no, Sony refused to use software to enhance its photos for quite a while. Which is why it is a bit behind the rest right now.One of the major things holding Sony Xperia flagships back is their price. With an asking price of €1,499, the Xperia 1 VII had better be perfect and deliver on every front. Especially on its major selling points.The truth is, I do like the phone. The design, the style, the feel. For a lower price tag, I’d be willing to work with the camera and accept its limitations. But as it is, I can’t really recommend it. Yes, the new ultra-wide camera is pretty good, if not very ultra-wide. But the main camera’s Auto mode is still severely behind, and that zoom camera is there just for bragging rights, not actual zoom quality.And yes, I know that the price includes a set of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, which are honestly really nice. For the small percentage of customers that are in the market for an OK flagship and a high-end headset at the same time.