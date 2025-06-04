Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
The Sony Xperia 1 VII has a unique feature, it's a shame that it's bad

Fourth time's the charm? Sony's promises of true optics deliver old pain points.

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The Sony Xperia 1 VII launches today, but the phone has already gone through its review cycle. We have the full Sony Xperia 1 VII review here, and while I generally like the phone, there are some places where it just doesn’t compete.

It’s an absurd thing, but in 2025, Sony phone cameras are just not up to par with the competition. And the reason why this is so contradictory is that most smartphones out there — from the value midrangers to some of our favorite flagships — use Sony sensors to begin with.

It even hurts worse that the super-advanced zoom camera just doesn’t produce the quality of photos to justify its existence.

Yes, it’s amazing that you have true optical zoom. But does it make the photos better?


Since the Sony Xperia 1 IV, these phones have had actual, true variable zoom inside. Components inside the camera module move around to produce stepless zooming between 3.5x and 7.1x.

The implied benefit is that you get lossless magnification — instead of using digital crop-in and sharpening to get a quality zoom shot, it should be perfect and pristine as is.



But it’s not. The reality is that smartphones have small sensors and small lenses. This limits how much light and detail they can capture, and they can’t replace the nice, big sensor of a DSLR. Actually, scratch that, Sony — the camera behemoth that has a true zoom telephoto lens — uses smaller sensors than the competing “camera phones” nowadays. Which, I’d say, is a misstep in prioritization when it comes to hardware upgrades.

PhoneSony Xperia 1 VIISamsung Galaxy S25 UltraXiaomi 15 UltraVivo X200 Ultra
Zoom Camera 112 MP telephoto (3.1x-7.5x)
Sensor size: 1/3.5"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm		10 MP telephoto (3x)
Sensor size: 1/3.52"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm		50 MP telephoto (3.2x)
Sensor size: 1/2.51"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm		200 MP telephoto (3.7x)
Sensor size: 1/1.4"
Pixel size: 0.56 μm
Zoom Camera 2---50 MP telephoto
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm		200 MP telephoto (4.3x)
Sensor size: 1/1.4"
Pixel size: 0.56 μm		---

And most of these are Sony sensors!

To top it off, competing phone manufacturers have been perfecting software post-processing over the past few years. And the results are, nowadays, pretty good!

But no, Sony refused to use software to enhance its photos for quite a while. Which is why it is a bit behind the rest right now.

Don’t make us pay for tech that isn’t there yet


One of the major things holding Sony Xperia flagships back is their price. With an asking price of €1,499, the Xperia 1 VII had better be perfect and deliver on every front. Especially on its major selling points.

The truth is, I do like the phone. The design, the style, the feel. For a lower price tag, I’d be willing to work with the camera and accept its limitations. But as it is, I can’t really recommend it. Yes, the new ultra-wide camera is pretty good, if not very ultra-wide. But the main camera’s Auto mode is still severely behind, and that zoom camera is there just for bragging rights, not actual zoom quality.

And yes, I know that the price includes a set of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, which are honestly really nice. For the small percentage of customers that are in the market for an OK flagship and a high-end headset at the same time.
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
