The Pixel 8a reportedly has a hidden USB-C display output feature

Last week, Google surprisingly unveiled its new mid-range phone , the Pixel 8a . Now, reputable Android tipster and journalist Mishaal Rahman has uncovered hints at a possible new feature hidden in the Pixel 8a The feature is found in the Pixel 8 series, and it seems it will be available for the. The midranger has the needed hardware for the feature and Google just needs to enable it via a software update. It is believed the update will come sometime next month.The same happened to the, where the feature was disabled at launch and enabled with the release of the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 update.Thealso features the Tensor G3 chip and other internal components like the USB controller like theand Pro. This means the midranger should be capable of supporting an external display via the USB C port.Rahman focuses on a system property called "persist.vendor.usb.displayport.enabled" which is currently set to 0, meaning the DisplayPort Alternate Mode is disabled. The QPR3 Beta 2 release set it to 1 to theseries, therefore enabling the feature.Thestable builds are now onQPR2. So, we could see the feature enabled for the, Pro, and 8a with the June update, which should be based onQPR3.