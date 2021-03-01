Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Camera OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 series event date to be announced March 8, new camera specs leak

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 01, 2021, 6:12 AM
The OnePlus 9 series event date to be announced March 8, new camera specs leak
By now, it's clear that OnePlus is prepping one of the biggest launches in its short but eventful history as an underdog phone maker. 

When is the OnePlus 9 series announcement event?


  • OnePlus will tip the 9 and 9 Pro unveiling date on Monday, March 8, 2021

Just when we heard that the new OnePlus 9 gear will be made official some time in mid-March, and a leak tipped next Monday, March 8, as a possible announcement event date, now comes a hard confirmation by OnePlus itself on the date of the event.


How to watch the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro event live stream


Last year, OnePlus streamed its OnePlus 8 series event on April 14, and the coronavirus scare hasn't gone anywhere since, so the OnePlus 9 announcement will be a virtual event, too, and we will embed it here below when time comes for your viewing pleasure.

  

What devices will be announced at the OnePlus 9 March event?


  • OnePlus 9 Pro: 6.7" 120Hz@1440p 10-bit color Fluid AMOLED LTPO display, SD888, 48MP main/50MP ultrawide/8MP zoom/2MP cameras, 4500mAh battery
  • OnePlus 9: 6.55" 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, SD888, 48MP main/50MP ultrawide/2MP cameras, 4500mAh battery
  • OnePlus 9R: 6.5" 1080p 90Hz display, SD690, 64MP main/8MP ultrawide cameras, 5000mAh battery
  • OnePlus Watch: Wear OS

There will be the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, just like last year there were 8 and 8 Pro phones, but also one scrappy little 6.5" fighter with 90Hz display and a giant battery that will be called 9R/9E/9 Lite, depending on whose rumors one is inclined to believe. In addition, a OnePlus Watch will be on display, rounding up the number of new devices to be announced to the record four.

The OnePlus 9 Pro camera specs


Luckily, the folks from Techmaniacs finally fired up the OnePlus 9 Pro that they allegedly had in possession, and cleared up the camera specs confusion. Initially, they tipped a 48MP main and 64MP ultrawide camera, but now that the About phone settings page is showing the actual 9 Pro camera specs, just as it revealed the OnePlus 9 shooters, the ultrawide cam quickly became a 50MP sensor. 

While that may sound like a downgrade, this is most likely the Sony IMX766 sensor rumored for the ultrawide camera of the Oppo Find X3 Pro (common R&D and all), so we are glad to report that there will be some positive developments on the OnePlus 9 Pro camera front as well, adding to the attractiveness of the overall package. 

Related phones

9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera (Quad camera) front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
9
OnePlus 9 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

