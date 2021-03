The OnePlus 9 series event date to be announced March 8, new camera specs leak

When is the OnePlus 9 series announcement event?





OnePlus will tip the 9 and 9 Pro unveiling date on Monday, March 8, 2021













How to watch the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro event live stream





Last year, OnePlus streamed its OnePlus 8 series event on April 14, and the coronavirus scare hasn't gone anywhere since, so the OnePlus 9 announcement will be a virtual event, too, and we will embed it here below when time comes for your viewing pleasure.





What devices will be announced at the OnePlus 9 March event?





OnePlus 9 Pro: 6.7" 120Hz@1440p 10-bit color Fluid AMOLED LTPO display, SD888, 48MP main/50MP ultrawide/8MP zoom/2MP cameras, 4500mAh battery

OnePlus 9: 6.55" 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, SD888, 48MP main/50MP ultrawide/2MP cameras, 4500mAh battery

OnePlus 9R: 6.5" 1080p 90Hz display, SD690, 64MP main/8MP ultrawide cameras, 5000mAh battery

OnePlus Watch: Wear OS





There will be the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro , just like last year there were 8 and 8 Pro phones, but also one scrappy little 6.5" fighter with 90Hz display and a giant battery that will be called 9R/9E/9 Lite, depending on whose rumors one is inclined to believe. In addition, a OnePlus Watch will be on display, rounding up the number of new devices to be announced to the record four.





The OnePlus 9 Pro camera specs









While that may sound like a downgrade, this is most likely the Sony IMX766 sensor rumored for the ultrawide camera of the Oppo Find X3 Pro common R&D and all), so we are glad to report that there will be some positive developments on the OnePlus 9 Pro camera front as well, adding to the attractiveness of the overall package.





By now, it's clear that OnePlus is prepping one of the biggest launches in its short but eventful history as an underdog phone maker.