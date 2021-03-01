The OnePlus 9 series event date to be announced March 8, new camera specs leak
When is the OnePlus 9 series announcement event?
- OnePlus will tip the 9 and 9 Pro unveiling date on Monday, March 8, 2021
Just when we heard that the new OnePlus 9 gear will be made official some time in mid-March, and a leak tipped next Monday, March 8, as a possible announcement event date, now comes a hard confirmation by OnePlus itself on the date of the event.
How to watch the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro event live stream
Last year, OnePlus streamed its OnePlus 8 series event on April 14, and the coronavirus scare hasn't gone anywhere since, so the OnePlus 9 announcement will be a virtual event, too, and we will embed it here below when time comes for your viewing pleasure.
What devices will be announced at the OnePlus 9 March event?
- OnePlus 9 Pro: 6.7" 120Hz@1440p 10-bit color Fluid AMOLED LTPO display, SD888, 48MP main/50MP ultrawide/8MP zoom/2MP cameras, 4500mAh battery
- OnePlus 9: 6.55" 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, SD888, 48MP main/50MP ultrawide/2MP cameras, 4500mAh battery
- OnePlus 9R: 6.5" 1080p 90Hz display, SD690, 64MP main/8MP ultrawide cameras, 5000mAh battery
- OnePlus Watch: Wear OS
The OnePlus 9 Pro camera specs
Luckily, the folks from Techmaniacs finally fired up the OnePlus 9 Pro that they allegedly had in possession, and cleared up the camera specs confusion. Initially, they tipped a 48MP main and 64MP ultrawide camera, but now that the About phone settings page is showing the actual 9 Pro camera specs, just as it revealed the OnePlus 9 shooters, the ultrawide cam quickly became a 50MP sensor.
While that may sound like a downgrade, this is most likely the Sony IMX766 sensor rumored for the ultrawide camera of the Oppo Find X3 Pro (common R&D and all), so we are glad to report that there will be some positive developments on the OnePlus 9 Pro camera front as well, adding to the attractiveness of the overall package.