Terraria won’t be coming to Stadia after Google blocks developer’s account

Mariyan Slavov
Feb 09, 2021, 2:38 AM
Have you heard of the game Terraria? The one people compare to Minecraft but in 2D? Well, it won’t be coming to Google Stadia after what seems to be a misunderstanding between Google and Andrew Spinks - founder of Terraria developer Re-Logic.

It’s a blow for Stadia for sure, given the popularity of Terraria (the game has sold over 30 million copies), and also in light of the latest news that Google is abandoning the idea to develop its own Stadia games.

What happened between Spinks and Google though? That’s a good question. As it turns out, Google suspended Spinks’ account 3 weeks ago without any explanation.

“@Google my account has now been disabled for over 3 weeks. I still have no idea why, and after using every resource I have to get this resolved you have done nothing but given me the runaround,” wrote Spinks on Twitter.


As a result, the developer decided to cut all ties with Google and cease his attempts to rectify the situation, leaving Terraria out of Stadia’s catalogue.

