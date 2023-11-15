Telegram teases upcoming app version tailored for the Apple Vision Pro
Telegram is one of the major messaging apps globally, boasting a user base exceeding 1 billion. The app doesn't cost a dime and plays well with various devices, be it Android, iOS, macOS, or Windows, and soon, it's making its way to VisionOS.
As reported by 9to5Mac, Pavel Durov, the brain behind Telegram, has teased a version of the messaging app specifically tailored for visionOS, the operating system custom-made for Apple's Vision Pro headset. Durov spilled the beans through a video on his Telegram channel, offering a sneak peek into the augmented reality (AR) experience.
The teaser, unveiled by Durov, provides a glimpse of how the app will work on Apple Vision Pro. Judging by the visuals, Telegram is making sure the app stays in sync with all the design guidelines of the visionOS. The app dons a translucent look, adding a sense of depth to the Telegram experience on Vision Pro.
The teaser spills the beans on an immersive video player and animated AR stickers that go all out, stretching beyond the confines of the app window. Telegram for VisionOS brings voice input into the mix for composing messages, offering a hands-free option. Siri dictation and the system's virtual keyboard take center stage for dispatching messages.
Back in June, Apple gave us a taste of its augmented reality masterpiece, Vision Pro. The headset is poised to grace the market in 2024, sporting a price tag of $3,499 in the US.
Breaking away from the norm, Telegram for visionOS shakes things up with a sidebar instead of the usual tab bar. This sidebar grants quick access to contacts, calls, chats, and settings. Brace yourself for a familiar array of features found in Telegram for iOS, spanning media, audio messages, and the recently added Stories feature.
While the details are a bit sparse at this point, the clock is ticking, and with Vision Pro expected to hit US stores next year, Telegram has a bit of breathing room to fine-tune the visionOS app for a grand launch in the coming year.
