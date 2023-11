Telegram teases upcoming app version tailored for the Apple Vision Pro

visionOS

The teaser, unveiled by Durov, provides a glimpse of how the app will work on Apple Vision Pro . Judging by the visuals, Telegram is making sure the app stays in sync with all the design guidelines of the. The app dons a translucent look, adding a sense of depth to the Telegram experience onBreaking away from the norm, Telegram forshakes things up with a sidebar instead of the usual tab bar. This sidebar grants quick access to contacts, calls, chats, and settings. Brace yourself for a familiar array of features found in Telegram for iOS, spanning media, audio messages, and the recently added Stories feature The teaser spills the beans on an immersive video player and animated AR stickers that go all out, stretching beyond the confines of the app window. Telegram forbrings voice input into the mix for composing messages, offering a hands-free option. Siri dictation and the system's virtual keyboard take center stage for dispatching messages.While the details are a bit sparse at this point, the clock is ticking, and withexpected to hit US stores next year, Telegram has a bit of breathing room to fine-tune theapp for a grand launch in the coming year.Back in June, Apple gave us a taste of its augmented reality masterpiece,. The headset is poised to grace the market in 2024, sporting a price tag of $3,499 in the US.