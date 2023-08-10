Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Take power in your hands: Anker portable charger at 38% discount on Amazon
Many of us have been in situations where we find ourselves questioning our choices, and one of those scenarios is when your phone battery dies right when you need it the most. That's why having a backup plan like a portable charger isn't a bad idea. I know I went and got one after yelling "Why?!" on the street, one too many times, and I've never regretted it.

Amazon is currently offering not just one but two fantastic deals on Anker portable chargers. The Anker PowerCore+, which usually goes for $129.99, is now available for $79.99. Don't let the price discourage you because this charger packs a punch with its fast charging capabilities and substantial 26,800mAh battery capacity. And if that still seems a bit steep, consider the sleek Anker PowerCore 10K with 10,000mAh, now at a 14% discount for only $23.99.

Anker PowerCore+ with 38% discount on Amazon

Get yourself the Anker PowerCore+ with a colossal 26800mAh cell capacity and lightning-fast 45W USB-C charging, ensuring your devices stay powered on the go. Now for $79.99 instead of $129.99.
$50 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerCore 10K for $23.99 on Amazon

The sleek Anker PowerCore 10K offers the ideal solution for your on-the-go power needs, and it's now available at just $23.99.
$4 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon


The $79.99 Anker PowerCore+ features a 45W USB-C port that can power up a laptop at full speed and two 15W USB ports for optimized charging of phones, tablets, and more. With its massive 26,800mAh battery capacity, you'll be able to keep your smartphone charged for an entire week, even if you're in a place without electricity.



Thanks to its impressive 26,800mAh capacity, you can charge an iPhone 14 Pro Max up to 6 times, a Galaxy S23 Ultra up to 5 times, or provide a full charge to a 13-inch MacBook Pro or Dell XPS 13 (2022). Additionally, the Anker PowerCore+ supports Trickle-Charging Mode, which is optimized for charging low-power devices like earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and various wearable devices.

When the Anker PowerCore+ is empty, you can fully recharge it in just 3.5 hours using the included 60W wall charger.


And if a high-powered portable charger isn't what you're looking for, Anker has another option that's lighter, slimmer and fits perfectly in your bag or even your pocket. For just $23.99, you can now get the Anker PowerCore 10K with a 20W fast-charging USB-C port and an additional 12W USB-A port for a second device.


With its 10,000mAh capacity, the charger can power up an iPhone 14 more than once and give a 50% boost to its battery in just 30 minutes. It can also fully charge an iPad Mini 6 and still have enough power for your iPhone. The PowerCore 10K can charge your Samsung Galaxy S23 more than twice.

If you're still lacking a trusty portable charger by your side, now's the perfect time to snag one, thanks to the ongoing deals on Amazon.

