Tag Heuer teams up with Nintendo for limited edition Mario Kart watches

The black dial under the display features a chequered pattern inspired Mario Kart racetracks. The Tag Heuer X Mario Kart Limited Edition is produced in a run of 3,000 pieces and costs $4,300.The second timepiece coming from Tag Heuer and Nintendo costs a small fortune. It's slightly larger than the Formula 1 X Mario Kart Limited Edition and it's housed in a 45mm titanium case with sapphire crystal on the back that reveals the watch's insides.









The self-winding rotor that can be seen on the back is engraved with Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, while the large open dial on the front shows a 60-second tourbillion that rotates along with a dial featuring Mario in go-kart racing Bullet Bill. According to Tag Heuer, just 250 of the Formula 1 X Mario Kart Limited Edition Tourbillion Chronograph will be made, which is why it costs no less than $25,600. You must be a true Mario fan to invest in such a piece. Both will be available on October 20, but you must register until October 17 to get early access online for either of the two watches.

Partnerships between watch makers and companies from the entertainment industry are not unheard of, but that doesn’t make them less exciting. Tag Heuer announced this week it has teamed up with Nintendo once again for two limited edition Mario Kart watches.Previously, the watch maker and the Japanese game developer collaborated on a Super Mario-themed smartwatch that was launched on the market in July 2021. This time around, Tag Heuer does away with any “smart” features to bring customers a pair of traditional mechanical watches featuring Mario Kart bits.The first one, the Tag Heuer Formula 1 X Mario Kart Limited Edition packs an automatic Calibre 16 chronograph and comes in a 44mm steel case. It features several Mario-themed design references, such as the Mario Kart logo on the ceramic bezel, a Mario Kart power-up (changes every day) on the date window, as well as the “M” symbol on the crown.