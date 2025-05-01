T-Mobile is giving customers another reason to hold on to old plans

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

—panicalways, Reddit user, May 2025

They have eight free lines and have been told by T-Force —'s social media care staff — that if they switch, they may lose some of their free lines. They will also not be allowed to switch back if they change their plan and regret the decision later.

T-Mobile

Otherusers face a similar predicament. Though they are tempted to switch to a new plan, they don't want to do so at the cost of their promos and discounts.That said, some customers say that despite being told otherwise, their lines ended up being transferred, so this might be a communication issue. Regardless, most customers will take an employee's word over what they were told by someone online and no one would want to risk losing discounts.