T-Mobile is giving customers another reason to hold on to old plans
Shortly after announcing its new plans, T-Mobile is apparently gearing up to retire Go5G Next plans. While the older plans have not officially been phased out, T-Mobile is disincentivizing employees who activate lines on these plans, essentially forcing them to guide you toward the new Experience More or Experience Beyond plans instead. At the same time, the company is making it hard for some customers to switch from their current plans.
Reddit user panicalways was considering switching from their One plan to either Go5G Plus or Experience More. Though many people don't like the fact that the Experience plans don't include taxes, this is not a concern for panicalways, who lives in a low-tax state.
Other T-Mobile users face a similar predicament. Though they are tempted to switch to a new plan, they don't want to do so at the cost of their promos and discounts.
That said, some customers say that despite being told otherwise, their lines ended up being transferred, so this might be a communication issue. Regardless, most customers will take an employee's word over what they were told by someone online and no one would want to risk losing discounts.
While customers have their own reasons for retaining old or grandfathered plans, such as low prices and price lock, newer plans are often better in terms of what they offer. That's why, it might be a good idea for many customers to let go of their old plans. However, a T-Mobile policy is forcing some customers to not make the switch.
I was considering changing my plan from One to either Go5G Plus or Experience More. T-force was wonderful (as usual) and told me that 2 of my promos might not transfer to a new plan and that I would not be able to move back if I did go to a new plan.
—panicalways, Reddit user, May 2025
They have eight free lines and have been told by T-Force — T-Mobile's social media care staff — that if they switch, they may lose some of their free lines. They will also not be allowed to switch back if they change their plan and regret the decision later.
T-Mobile customers might lose some discounts if they switch to a new plan. | Image Credit - Reddit user panicalways
I did a plan change on April 28. Yeah T-Force was the ones saying all my discounts wouldn’t move over. Then I just did a T-Mobile chat had them verify everything would move over.
—cryptoking4life8, Reddit user, May 2025
Same story going with T-Force from Magenta Max to Go5G Plus about a week ago, that I needed 2 paid lines per free line, but I have more free than paid right now (also quoted a higher price than I would expect). Definitely need the two paid lines, but every single one of my free lines came over and the pricing quoted was wrong.
—bradchapin, Reddit user, May 2025
T-Mobile should provide more clarity about this. Otherwise, its current unofficial policy may compel many customers to stick with their current plans.
