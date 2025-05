T-Mobile is giving customers another reason to hold on to old plans

T-Mobile

—panicalways, Reddit user, May 2025



They have eight free lines and have been told by T-Force — T-Mobile's social media care staff — that if they switch, they may lose some of their free lines. They will also not be allowed to switch back if they change their plan and regret the decision later.









Other T-Mobile users face a similar predicament. Though they are tempted to switch to a new plan, they don't want to do so at the cost of their promos and discounts.



Other T-Mobile users face a similar predicament. Though they are tempted to switch to a new plan, they don't want to do so at the cost of their promos and discounts.

That said, some customers say that despite being told otherwise, their lines ended up being transferred, so this might be a communication issue. Regardless, most customers will take an employee's word over what they were told by someone online and no one would want to risk losing discounts.





—cryptoking4life8, Reddit user, May 2025



—bradchapin, Reddit user, May 2025

T-Mobile should provide more clarity about this. Otherwise, its current unofficial policy may compel many customers to stick with their current plans.

Shortly after announcing its new plans, T-Mobile is apparently gearing up to retire Go5G Next plans . While the older plans have not officially been phased out,is disincentivizing employees who activate lines on these plans, essentially forcing them to guide you toward the new Experience More or Experience Beyond plans instead. At the same time, the company is making it hard for some customers to switch from their current plans.While customers have their own reasons for retaining old or grandfathered plans, such as low prices and price lock , newer plans are often better in terms of what they offer. That's why, it might be a good idea for many customers to let go of their old plans. However, apolicy is forcing some customers to not make the switch.Reddit user panicalways was considering switching from their One plan to either Go5G Plus or Experience More. Though many people don't like the fact that the Experience plans don't include taxes, this is not a concern for panicalways, who lives in a low-tax state.