T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
With each new update, the new T Life app is becoming more and more like the T-Mobile app. That's to be expected, considering T-Mobile has been hinting since the introduction of T Life that it will take over as the primary app at some point. And now, the carrier is implicitly prodding people to get rid of the T-Mobile app.
T-Mobile is not shying away from referring to T Life as its go-to app. While the company has not formally admitted that the T-Mobile app will be axed in the future, rumors have been pointing at the possibility and the carrier's actions appear to corroborate that.
For instance, one user said while using the T-Mobile app, they got a popup asking for their feedback on T Life. This suggests that the carrier is focused on making its new app better and is letting the T-Mobile app stick around until the majority of the user base has migrated to the new app.
When the T Life app was first announced earlier this year, it was presented as more of a T-Mobile Tuesdays replacement, but T-Mobile did make it clear that it was to evolve into something much bigger.
Over the past few months, T Mobile has been porting over features from the T-Mobile app to the T Life app. Apparently, the T-Mobile app will eventually be sunsetted, but the carrier is keeping both for the time being to ease the transition.
Both apps seemingly draw from the same code base and are on the same version number. Their user interface is also similar and it looks like T-Mobile is pushing out the same updates to them now.
T-Mobile and T-Life are basically the same apps now
I was using the T-Mobile app and a pop up asked.ke.hoe I was liking the T life app.
thatoneguy5464, Reddit, August 2024
In the meanwhile, it makes sense for most consumers to delete the T-Mobile app from their phones instead of having it hog space on their devices.
