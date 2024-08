T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones

Over the past few months, T Mobile has been porting over features from theapp to the T Life app. Apparently, theapp will eventually be sunsetted, but the carrier is keeping both for the time being to ease the transition.Both apps seemingly draw from the same code base and are on the same version number. Their user interface is also similar and it looks likeis pushing out the same updates to them now.

The recent updates bumped up the version number to 10.1.0 for both apps. Both updates weigh 332.3MB.is not shying away from referring to T Life as its go-to app. While the company has not formally admitted that theapp will be axed in the future, rumors have been pointing at the possibility and the carrier's actions appear to corroborate that.For instance, one user said while using theapp, they got a popup asking for their feedback on T Life. This suggests that the carrier is focused on making its new app better and is letting theapp stick around until the majority of the user base has migrated to the new app.