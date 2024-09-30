Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

FCC stands up for T-Mobile customers harmed by data breaches, asks it to pay $31.5 million

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile breaches FCC fine
T-Mobile  has settled with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for $31.5 million over a string of breaches that occurred in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

One-half of this settlement amount or $15.75 million will be poured back into the company as a cybersecurity investment. The fund will be used to shake out its security flaws and increase resilience to cyber threats. The rest is a civil penalty.

The breaches impacted millions of customers across the US, prompting the FCC to open an investigation into whether the company failed to meet its duty to safeguard customer data, allowed access to individually identifiable customer proprietary network information (CPNI) without customer consent, and had lax security practices.

The breaches


The first incident occurred on August 21, 2021, when a hacker accessed the company's network and customer data such as name, address, date of birth, social security number, driver’s license number, device identifier, and account PIN.

Another threat actor successfully gained access to the management platform for T-Mobile's mobile virtual network operator (MVNO)s that contains customer information in late 2022.

In early 2023, a cybercriminal stole T-Mobile account credentials and got their hands on a frontline sales application for which remote access had been enabled during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to view certain customer data.

In January 2023, a misconfigured permissions setting allowed a threat actor to obtain customer account data.

The civil penalty will be paid to the United States Treasury and T-Mobile is required to spend $15,750,000 over the next two years to improve its cybersecurity program and implement a compliance plan to protect consumers from similar breaches in the future.

T-Mobile is going to designate a Chief Information Security Officer who will report to the Board of Directors on cybersecurity issues. It also aims to adopt a zero trust security frame work to reduce the impact radius of breaches and implement a phishing-resistant multifactor authentication (MFA) to bolster the security of its network.

Recommended Stories
The company has also decided to conduct independent third-party assessments of its information security practices.

The FCC calls this settlement "groundbreaking," and hopes that it will send a message to other companies that there will be consequences if they don't beef up their systems. The Commission previously settled with Verizon's TracFone for 16 million and AT&T for $13 million for resolving breach investigations.

With T-Mobile steadily acquiring more companies to grow its customer base, it's now in position of more data than before, which underscores the importance of a a watertight security system.

The wide-ranging terms set forth in today’s settlement are a significant step forward in protecting the networks that house the sensitive data of millions of customers nationwide. With companies like T-Mobile and other telecom service providers operating in a space where national security and consumer protection interests overlap, we are focused on ensuring critical technical changes are made to telecommunications networks to improve our national cybersecurity posture and help prevent future compromises of Americans’ sensitive data. We will continue to hold T-Mobile accountable for implementing these commitments.
Loyaan A. Egal, Chief Enforcement Bureau and Chair Privacy and Data Protection Task Force, September 2024
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless