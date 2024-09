FCC stands up for T-Mobile customers harmed by data breaches, asks it to pay $31.5 million

The breaches

T-Mobile

The first incident occurred on August 21, 2021, when a hacker accessed the company's network and customer data such as name, address, date of birth, social security number, driver’s license number, device identifier, and account PIN.Another threat actor successfully gained access to the management platform for's mobile virtual network operator (MVNO)s that contains customer information in late 2022.In early 2023, a cybercriminal stoleaccount credentials and got their hands on a frontline sales application for which remote access had been enabled during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to view certain customer data.In January 2023, a misconfigured permissions setting allowed a threat actor to obtain customer account data.The civil penalty will be paid to the United States Treasury andis required to spend $15,750,000 over the next two years to improve its cybersecurity program and implement a compliance plan to protect consumers from similar breaches in the future.is going to designate a Chief Information Security Officer who will report to the Board of Directors on cybersecurity issues. It also aims to adopt a zero trust security frame work to reduce the impact radius of breaches and implement a phishing-resistant multifactor authentication (MFA) to bolster the security of its network.The company has also decided to conduct independent third-party assessments of its information security practices.The FCC calls this settlement "groundbreaking," and hopes that it will send a message to other companies that there will be consequences if they don't beef up their systems. The Commission previously settled with Verizon 's TracFone for 16 million and AT&T for $13 million for resolving breach investigations.Withsteadily acquiring more companies to grow its customer base, it's now in position of more data than before, which underscores the importance of a a watertight security system.