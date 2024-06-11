Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
In addition to the usual little freebies and... slightly more unusual big freebies, T-Mobile appears to be trying another strategy as well to make subscribers affected by a recent price hike wave (or two) get over their disappointment with the "Un-carrier." Unfortunately for Magenta, the letter sent to at least one customer explaining the debacle we extensively covered over the last few weeks is highly unlikely to convince said user to "close" their complaint with the FCC.

As was fairly easy to predict, it seems that some people have done a bit more than simply vent their frustration on Reddit or X after receiving those dreaded text messages of an impending monthly rate increase, taking their grievances to the Federal Communications Commission.

Did T-Mobile lie when unveiling the "Un-contract" offer? 


While it's unclear if the FCC can actually step in and force T-Mo to keep its prices unchanged, admonishing and even financially penalizing the operator for breaking its promises to customers is most likely well in the Commission's purview. And because the "Un-carrier" is already in quite a bit of legal and regulatory trouble regarding a few different issues, we can totally understand why its wish is for these complaints to go away.

But Reddit's "mjsztainbok" is definitely not backing down, and something tells us a lot of other folks are either already in the same position or soon to join this camp that's probably giving T-Mobile's lawyers plenty of headaches. One of the reasons why this particular customer, for instance, has no intention to drop their complaint is that T-Mo's explanations are unsatisfactory and quite possibly inaccurate and deceitful.


Among others, Magenta claims that its "Un-contract" program never guaranteed prices wouldn't increase, merely offering to pay customers unhappy with a potential hike their "final month's recurring service charge" as compensation if they decided to leave for a different carrier. While that promise is apparently still on, multiple Redditors are citing a now-deleted press release from 2017 as proof that T-Mobile is lying.

Said Un-contract announcement indeed made it seem like customers on T-Mobile ONE plans would never see an unauthorized price hike, being the "only" ones with the "power to change" what they pay. That's obviously no longer the case, and it's just one of a few different reasons why T-Mo could get in a world of (new) trouble with the FCC.

But wait, there's more


Another point of contention is the "Price Lock" guarantee, which sounds even more self-explanatory than the Un-contract offer. T-Mobile insists this is being honored exactly as it was originally marketed in 2022, but that's also up for debate, and a lot of customers want the FCC to weigh in as well.

For its part, T-Mo is highlighting that "lines covered by the April 28, 2022 to January 17, 2024 Price Lock guarantee are exempt from the monthly recurring rate plan changes"... unless you happened to migrate to a "new plan not covered by Price Lock." That already seems to overcomplicate what was supposed to be a very simple and straightforward deal, and on top of everything, quite a few people are saying their prices were "unlocked" without warning or proper explaining.


False advertising is a problem that may well stick with the former "Un-carrier" (which many exasperated customers are now referring to as the "Re-carrier") for quite a long time going forward, both as far as retaining existing customers is concerned and in terms of continuing to boost those all-important subscriber numbers. 

Recommended Stories
You can probably expect a huge class action lawsuit to follow shortly after these somewhat scattered FCC complaints Redditors have been talking about for the past couple of weeks, which means that this issue is unlikely to go away (completely) for months and maybe even years to come.

(T-Mobile) Galaxy S24 Ultra: save up to $800 with trade-in

Your ultimate Galaxy experience is now coming at deeply reduced prices. The Galaxy S24 Ultra sells with a FREE storage upgrade, plus T-Mobile lets you trade-in an eligible device and pick Go5G Plus or Go5G Next for up to $800 off! In total, this saves you up to $920.
$920 off (65%) Trade-in
$499 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S23 is up to $535 off with T-Mobile and a trade-in

Alternatively, you can trade in a suitable phone and sign up to T-Mobile through Samsung.com to save up to $535 on the Galaxy S23. Extra savings are available via Samsung's Offer Programs.
$535 off (76%) Trade-in
$164 99
$699 99
Buy at Samsung

Save up to $1,000 on Z Flip 5 with T-Mobile at Samsung

Currently, you can get the Z Flip 5 with a subscription to T-Mobile through the official Samsung store for up to $1,000 off! The deal requires an eligible device trade-in, plus the Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan. Savings applied over 24 months.
$1000 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999 99
Buy at Samsung
 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless