Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

5G operations of T-Mobile in 2.5GHz band are violating FCC's rules

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service 5G
T-Mobile 2.5Ghz 5G interference
Earlier this year, it was reported that NextWave, a company that provides 2.5 GHz private network service in New York, complained of interference from T-Mobile. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has now stepped in and issued two Notices of Violations to T-Mobile for not complying with its rules.

Field Agents took signal strength measurements at various locations across New York City on September 10, 12, 18, and 30 to find out whether median field strength exceeded the value specified. Operators are not allowed to exceed the established signal level where another company is providing service and can be affected.

According to the FCC, the signal strength at any point along T-Mobile's boundary must not exceed 47 dBµV/m in the areas concerned. Multiple field strength measurements were taken at each location and it was concluded that the median signal strength of T-Mobile’s transmissions in three 5.5 MHz A-Block channels and three 5.5 MHz E-Block channels9 in the 2.5 GHz band exceeded the designated limit.

NextWave, on the other hand, was found to be operating within limits.

The FCC has now asked T-Mobile to report back within twenty days with information regarding the violations and the steps it will take to solve the problem and prevent it from popping up again in the future.

A NextWave official told Light Reading that the FCC's Enforcement Bureau has been looking into the complaints for more than a year. The official also revealed that the company has experienced similar problems in other key markets.

Hopeful that the FCC will make T-Mobile toe the line, NextWave plans to significantly expand its operations. The company's private wireless 4G/5G network was launched using the 2.5GHz spectrum in 2022.

Other 2.5GHz wireless network operators such as Redzone Wireless and Bloosurf have previously also raised similar concerns. Redzone's Founder and CEO Jim McKenna has been trying to work out a solution with T-Mobile for nearly two years and is glad that the FCC has decided to take action against the company. T-Mobile's signal interference has affected Redzone's fixed wireless service, resulting in a loss of customers.

Recommended Stories
The affected companies started experiencing degradation in service after T-Mobile activated its 2.5GHz 5G spectrum in April this year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless