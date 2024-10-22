5G operations of T-Mobile in 2.5GHz band are violating FCC's rules
Earlier this year, it was reported that NextWave, a company that provides 2.5 GHz private network service in New York, complained of interference from T-Mobile. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has now stepped in and issued two Notices of Violations to T-Mobile for not complying with its rules.
According to the FCC, the signal strength at any point along T-Mobile's boundary must not exceed 47 dBµV/m in the areas concerned. Multiple field strength measurements were taken at each location and it was concluded that the median signal strength of T-Mobile’s transmissions in three 5.5 MHz A-Block channels and three 5.5 MHz E-Block channels9 in the 2.5 GHz band exceeded the designated limit.
The FCC has now asked T-Mobile to report back within twenty days with information regarding the violations and the steps it will take to solve the problem and prevent it from popping up again in the future.
A NextWave official told Light Reading that the FCC's Enforcement Bureau has been looking into the complaints for more than a year. The official also revealed that the company has experienced similar problems in other key markets.
Hopeful that the FCC will make T-Mobile toe the line, NextWave plans to significantly expand its operations. The company's private wireless 4G/5G network was launched using the 2.5GHz spectrum in 2022.
Other 2.5GHz wireless network operators such as Redzone Wireless and Bloosurf have previously also raised similar concerns. Redzone's Founder and CEO Jim McKenna has been trying to work out a solution with T-Mobile for nearly two years and is glad that the FCC has decided to take action against the company. T-Mobile's signal interference has affected Redzone's fixed wireless service, resulting in a loss of customers.
Field Agents took signal strength measurements at various locations across New York City on September 10, 12, 18, and 30 to find out whether median field strength exceeded the value specified. Operators are not allowed to exceed the established signal level where another company is providing service and can be affected.
NextWave, on the other hand, was found to be operating within limits.
The affected companies started experiencing degradation in service after T-Mobile activated its 2.5GHz 5G spectrum in April this year.
