 Spotify launches individual buttons for Premium users - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Spotify launches individual buttons for Premium users

Apps
@cosminvasile
1
Spotify launches individual buttons for Premium users
Not a week goes by without Spotify launching a new feature for its customers. The music streaming service announced gains in both paid and free customers back in April, so the new often-released new features are meant to keep subscribers loyal and turn free customers into paying ones.

The most recent new feature announced by Spotify is exclusively aimed at turning free users into subscribers. The music streaming service revealed plans to launch individual buttons for Shuffle and Play, which will only be available for Spotify Premium users.

Spotify has a single button for that merges these two important options – Play and Shuffle, but an upcoming update will separate the two for Spotify Premium users. It will make it clearer and easier to choose the mode that a user prefers at the top of playlists and albums.

According to Spotify, the new feature will be rolled out on iOS and Android mobile devices for Spotify Premium users worldwide over the coming weeks, so look for the two new buttons as soon as you see an update for your Spotify app. Don’t bother though if you’re using Spotify’s free tier.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Could the Galaxy Z Fold 4 share displays with the iPhone 14 Pro Max?
Could the Galaxy Z Fold 4 share displays with the iPhone 14 Pro Max?
Amazon brings back one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ deals ever
Amazon brings back one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ deals ever
Perfect Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro images leak out
Perfect Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro images leak out
More Pixel 6a users report having a fingerprint sensor issue that allows anyone to unlock the device
More Pixel 6a users report having a fingerprint sensor issue that allows anyone to unlock the device
Repair Mode, rolling out first on Galaxy S21 line, stops third-party repairmen from stealing data
Repair Mode, rolling out first on Galaxy S21 line, stops third-party repairmen from stealing data
Sony's ageless WH-1000XM4 headphones are on a limited-time clearance sale at a killer price
Sony's ageless WH-1000XM4 headphones are on a limited-time clearance sale at a killer price

Popular stories

T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
Study compares Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to medical-grade equipment
Study compares Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to medical-grade equipment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless