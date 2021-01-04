SpongeBob is getting another mobile game in 2021, it will cost $10
However, the upcoming SpongeBob game developed by HandyGames is a port of the game that was originally released on PC back in 2003, so a bigger launch than any of the previous ones, at least on paper. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is the remake of the game that was launched 17 years ago, and made its debut on PC and consoles in June 2020.
This won't be a freemium game, which means there shouldn't be any in-app purchases nor ads. However, you'll have to pay $9.99 for the game if you want to play it, no matter what smartphone you're using (Android or iOS).
If you're an Android user, you can now pre-register on the Google Play Store. And from what developers said, the game will feature full controller support.