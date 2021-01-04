SpongeBob is getting another mobile game in 2021, it will cost $10









This won't be a freemium game, which means there shouldn't be any in-app purchases nor ads. However, you'll have to pay $9.99 for the game if you want to play it, no matter what smartphone you're using (Android or iOS).



If you're an Android user, you can now

This won't be a freemium game, which means there shouldn't be any in-app purchases nor ads. However, you'll have to pay $9.99 for the game if you want to play it, no matter what smartphone you're using (Android or iOS).If you're an Android user, you can now pre-register on the Google Play Store And from what developers said , the game will feature full controller support.

Under Nickelodeon's supervision, many developers released SpongeBob mobile games in the last several years. Whether you're rocking an Android or iOS device, if you're a SpongeBob fan, there are plenty of games to choose from.However, the upcoming SpongeBob game developed by HandyGames is a port of the game that was originally released on PC back in 2003, so a bigger launch than any of the previous ones, at least on paper. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is the remake of the game that was launched 17 years ago, and made its debut on PC and consoles in June 2020.If you haven't had the chance to play the most recent SpongeBob game released on PC, you'll be able to play it on your smartphone. HandyGames announced the SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated will be launched on Android and iOS on January 21.