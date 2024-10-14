See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7

Sony Software updates
The back of a Sony Xperia 1 VI smartphone featuring multiple camera lenses with ZEISS branding.
Earlier this year, Sony launched the Xperia 1 VI, featuring a few design and software upgrades from the previous model. When it launched, Sony made a commitment to add Wi-Fi 7 support later, and now it's delivering on that promise.


Wi-Fi 7 offers quicker communication and more reliable connectivity


The company announced that thanks to a software update, the Sony Xperia 1 VI now supports Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. However, this update seems to be rolling out in phases, so some regions will receive it before others. If you haven't gotten it yet, don't stress – it should be on its way.



Wi-Fi 7 takes connectivity to the next level with faster communication and more stable connections. It boosts performance across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, unlocking advanced features that cater to high throughput, lower latency, and greater reliability for homes, businesses, and industrial settings. Key applications benefiting from Wi-Fi 7 include augmented, virtual, and extended reality (AR/VR/XR), immersive 3D training, and ultra-high-definition video streaming.

Here are some of the standout benefits of Wi-Fi 7:

  • Higher throughput
  • Better support for predictable latency
  • Improved efficiency, even in crowded networks
  • Enhanced robustness and reliability
  • Lower power consumption

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Wi-Fi Alliance

I think it is great to see Sony introducing Wi-Fi 7 on its flagship Xperia 1 VI. Given that it comes with a hefty price tag (over $1,000), flagship features are definitely expected, right? Just remember, to truly take advantage of what this new wireless standard offers, you'll need a Wi-Fi 7 router to get the most out of your phone.

The Xperia 1 VI officially hit the scene on May 15. One of the most notable changes from its predecessor is its new dimensions; Sony has ditched the 21:9 aspect ratio for a wider, shorter design, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra and other 19.5:9 devices.

Another significant update is in the display resolution, which has dropped from 4K to FHD+. While some Xperia fans might view this as a setback, it actually translates to better battery life. Plus, the new FHD+ screen is brighter and features dynamic refresh rates that range from 1 to 120Hz, making for a smoother experience.
