Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7

Sony Xperia 1 VI



Here are some of the standout benefits of Wi-Fi 7:



Higher throughput

Better support for predictable latency

Improved efficiency, even in crowded networks

Enhanced robustness and reliability

Lower power consumption

Video credit – Wi-Fi Alliance

I think it is great to see Sony introducing Wi-Fi 7 on its flagship Xperia 1 VI. Given that it comes with a hefty price tag (over $1,000), flagship features are definitely expected, right? Just remember, to truly take advantage of what this new wireless standard offers, you'll need a Wi-Fi 7 router to get the most out of your phone.



The Xperia 1 VI officially hit the scene on May 15. One of the most notable changes from its predecessor is its new dimensions; Sony has ditched the 21:9 aspect ratio for a wider, shorter design, similar to the



The Xperia 1 VI officially hit the scene on May 15. One of the most notable changes from its predecessor is its new dimensions; Sony has ditched the 21:9 aspect ratio for a wider, shorter design, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra and other 19.5:9 devices.

Another significant update is in the display resolution, which has dropped from 4K to FHD+. While some Xperia fans might view this as a setback, it actually translates to better battery life. Plus, the new FHD+ screen is brighter and features dynamic refresh rates that range from 1 to 120Hz, making for a smoother experience.

Wi-Fi 7 takes connectivity to the next level with faster communication and more stable connections. It boosts performance across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, unlocking advanced features that cater to high throughput, lower latency, and greater reliability for homes, businesses, and industrial settings. Key applications benefiting from Wi-Fi 7 include augmented, virtual, and extended reality (AR/VR/XR), immersive 3D training, and ultra-high-definition video streaming.