Score a OnePlus flagship for under $500!

well under $500!

Nowadays flagship phones cost south of $1000 and we consider it something normal. We won’t delve into philosophical mumbo-jumbo of whether this is right or wrong but instead will point you toward a great deal.The OnePlus 8 is a fine piece of technology and you can check out our review (9/10) to find out why. Now, for a limited time, this phone can be yours forThat’s midrange money! Hell, even Samsung’s midrangers are more expensive than this.The OnePlus 8 is a 5G-ready device that sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that uses a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 chipset with either 8 or 12GB of RAM, as well as ultra-fast storage, with either 128 or 256GB of capacity. The device comes with a 4,300mAh battery, ultra fast charging, and a triple camera setup.Why don’t you pick one today, before it’s too late? Boycott all the $1000+ flagships and get a nice device for less than a half of that. The choice is yours.