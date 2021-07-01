$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Mariyan Slavov
By
Jul 01, 2021, 8:39 AM
0
Score a OnePlus flagship for under $500!
OnePlus has a solid fan base around the world and for a very good reason! The company has started as a small skunkworks project to try and undercut big flagships (and succeeded in doing so) and has grown to be one of the big players on the smartphone market.

OnePlus 8

Glacial Green,​ 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone U.S Version, 8GB RAM+128GB

$236 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Nowadays flagship phones cost south of $1000 and we consider it something normal. We won’t delve into philosophical mumbo-jumbo of whether this is right or wrong but instead will point you toward a great deal.

The OnePlus 8 is a fine piece of technology and you can check out our review (9/10) to find out why. Now, for a limited time, this phone can be yours for well under $500! That’s midrange money! Hell, even Samsung’s midrangers are more expensive than this.

The OnePlus 8 is a 5G-ready device that sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that uses a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 chipset with either 8 or 12GB of RAM, as well as ultra-fast storage, with either 128 or 256GB of capacity. The device comes with a 4,300mAh battery, ultra fast charging, and a triple camera setup.

Why don’t you pick one today, before it’s too late? Boycott all the $1000+ flagships and get a nice device for less than a half of that. The choice is yours.

