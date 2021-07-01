Score a OnePlus flagship for under $500!
Jul 01, 2021, 8:39 AM
OnePlus
has a solid fan base around the world and for a very good reason! The company has started as a small skunkworks project to try and undercut big flagships (and succeeded in doing so) and has grown to be one of the big players on the smartphone market.
Nowadays flagship phones cost south of $1000 and we consider it something normal. We won’t delve into philosophical mumbo-jumbo of whether this is right or wrong but instead will point you toward a great deal.
The OnePlus 8
is a fine piece of technology and you can check out our review
(9/10) to find out why. Now, for a limited time, this phone can be yours for well under $500!
That’s midrange money! Hell, even Samsung’s midrangers are more expensive than this.
The OnePlus 8
is a 5G-ready device that sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that uses a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 chipset with either 8 or 12GB of RAM, as well as ultra-fast storage, with either 128 or 256GB of capacity. The device comes with a 4,300mAh battery, ultra fast charging, and a triple camera setup.
Why don’t you pick one today, before it’s too late? Boycott all the $1000+ flagships and get a nice device for less than a half of that. The choice is yours.