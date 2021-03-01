Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Save 50% on a pair of Sony noise-canceling headphones for a limited time

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 01, 2021, 7:37 AM
Noise-canceling headphones are all the rage these days and you can easily spend north of $500 on a pair. Sometimes such an investment is simply not necessary, though. There are great models out there that cover all the bases and cost a fraction of that price.
51%
off

Sony - WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Gray

$98
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy
 

The Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise-canceling headphones are normally priced around the $200 mark, but right now you can get them for just $98 at Best Buy. This model is pretty solid, and although it won’t challenge Sony’s top offerings such as the WH-1000XM4, it’s an absolute steal at this price.


For just under $100 you get Sony’s digital Dual Noise Sensor Technology, big 30 millimeter drivers, USB Type-C charging, and up to 35 hours of playback time. There’s an Ambient Sound mode that lets in important sounds from the outside, NFC connectivity, voice assistant integration - the whole deal.

Also Read: Best wireless headphones to buy in 2020

The WH-CH710N headphones are also very comfortable and relatively lightweight at only 218 grams (the AirPods Max are almost twice as heavy at 384 grams). There are two colors available - Grey and Black but the offer won’t last so be quick.

