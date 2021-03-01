Save 50% on a pair of Sony noise-canceling headphones for a limited time
The Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise-canceling headphones are normally priced around the $200 mark, but right now you can get them for just $98 at Best Buy. This model is pretty solid, and although it won’t challenge Sony’s top offerings such as the WH-1000XM4, it’s an absolute steal at this price.
For just under $100 you get Sony’s digital Dual Noise Sensor Technology, big 30 millimeter drivers, USB Type-C charging, and up to 35 hours of playback time. There’s an Ambient Sound mode that lets in important sounds from the outside, NFC connectivity, voice assistant integration - the whole deal.
The WH-CH710N headphones are also very comfortable and relatively lightweight at only 218 grams (the AirPods Max are almost twice as heavy at 384 grams). There are two colors available - Grey and Black but the offer won’t last so be quick.