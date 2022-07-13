Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too
Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission.
Luckily, we’re here to bring you some of the best deals on a wide range of products, including phones, wearable, tablets, and accessories. With a little bit less than 12 hours left from this year Amazon Prime Day sale event, we’re highlighting some of the best products launched this year by brands like Apple, Motorola, OnePlus, and Samsung.
The Galaxy Tab S8 is Samsung’s most recent premium lineup of tablets, so it certainly makes the list. Just like any other flagship product that the South Korean company puts on the market, the Galaxy Tab S8 isn’t on the cheaper side, and rightfully so.
This slate has a powerful processor, plenty of memory, a stunning display, and a generous battery. Even though tablets aren’t really the right tool for capturing photos, the Galaxy Tab S8 is quite decently gifted when it comes to camera features too.
Its bigger sister, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is even better thanks to a larger 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and 11,200 mAh battery. Also, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a few more variants based on the amount of memory: 16/256GB, 12/512GB, 16/512GB RAM. Apart from that, both tablets are similar.
The most expensive Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra costs more than $1,000, but the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 are much cheaper. Thankfully, both Amazon and Best Buy are running deals on multiple Galaxy Tab S8 models, so check out the offers above and choose the one that fits both your budget and needs.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
- Display: 11-inch LCD (1600 x 2560 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- CPU: 2.5GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
- Memory: 8/128GB, 8/256GB or 12/256GB RAM
- Camera: 13MP/6MP dual camera, 12MP selfie camera
- Battery: 8,000 mAh with 45W fast charging technology
