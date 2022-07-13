 Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too - PhoneArena
Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

@cosminvasile
Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission.

Luckily, we’re here to bring you some of the best deals on a wide range of products, including phones, wearable, tablets, and accessories. With a little bit less than 12 hours left from this year Amazon Prime Day sale event, we’re highlighting some of the best products launched this year by brands like Apple, Motorola, OnePlus, and Samsung.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra WAS $1,099.99 NOW $979.99 SAVE $120

You can have Samsung's biggest and baddest iPad Pro killer at a pretty hefty discount. The best Android tablet experience you can get! Now for a clean $120 off.
$120 off (11%)
$979 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ SAVE $160

The S8+ is not as overkill as the Ultra, but still a big and powerful tablet. It can actually be a bonus that it's smaller and more manageable than the Ultra, while still being an Android powerhouse!
$160 off (18%)
$739 99
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S8+ WAS $899.99 NOW $799.99 SAVE $100

Another great deal for Samsung's Tab S8+ tablet you can take advantage of right now! Grab the powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ with humongous 12.4" screen for $799.99 and save $100.
$100 off (11%)
$799 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 SAVE $120

The most compact and affordable choice in the Tab S8 line. Balance between power and portability with an 11" screen, 128GB storage and S Pen support. Now can be yours at a tempting $120 discount.
$120 off (17%)
$579 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 WAS $699.99 NOW $599.99 SAVE $100

You can now save $100 on the smallest of Samsung's latest tablets — still powerful, still desirable, and among the best of Android tablet experiences. When we say 'smallest', we mean a sizable 11" screen and all the bells and whistles typical of a top-tier tablet.
$100 off (14%)
$599 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Keyboard Cover for Tab S8+, Tab S7+, Tab S7 FE SAVE $80

Great for those that want to get some work done on their tablet
$80 off (50%)
$79 99
$159 99
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Tab S8 is Samsung’s most recent premium lineup of tablets, so it certainly makes the list. Just like any other flagship product that the South Korean company puts on the market, the Galaxy Tab S8 isn’t on the cheaper side, and rightfully so.

This slate has a powerful processor, plenty of memory, a stunning display, and a generous battery. Even though tablets aren’t really the right tool for capturing photos, the Galaxy Tab S8 is quite decently gifted when it comes to camera features too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

  • Display: 11-inch LCD (1600 x 2560 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • CPU: 2.5GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
  • Memory: 8/128GB, 8/256GB or 12/256GB RAM
  • Camera: 13MP/6MP dual camera, 12MP selfie camera
  • Battery: 8,000 mAh with 45W fast charging technology

Its bigger sister, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is even better thanks to a larger 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and 11,200 mAh battery. Also, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a few more variants based on the amount of memory: 16/256GB, 12/512GB, 16/512GB RAM. Apart from that, both tablets are similar.

The most expensive Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra costs more than $1,000, but the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 are much cheaper. Thankfully, both Amazon and Best Buy are running deals on multiple Galaxy Tab S8 models, so check out the offers above and choose the one that fits both your budget and needs.
