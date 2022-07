Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra WAS $1,099.99 NOW $979.99 SAVE $120 You can have Samsung's biggest and baddest iPad Pro killer at a pretty hefty discount. The best Android tablet experience you can get! Now for a clean $120 off. $120 off (11%) $979 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ SAVE $160 The S8+ is not as overkill as the Ultra, but still a big and powerful tablet. It can actually be a bonus that it's smaller and more manageable than the Ultra, while still being an Android powerhouse! $160 off (18%) $739 99 $899 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S8+ WAS $899.99 NOW $799.99 SAVE $100 Another great deal for Samsung's Tab S8+ tablet you can take advantage of right now! Grab the powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ with humongous 12.4" screen for $799.99 and save $100. $100 off (11%) $799 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 SAVE $120 The most compact and affordable choice in the Tab S8 line. Balance between power and portability with an 11" screen, 128GB storage and S Pen support. Now can be yours at a tempting $120 discount. $120 off (17%) $579 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 WAS $699.99 NOW $599.99 SAVE $100 You can now save $100 on the smallest of Samsung's latest tablets — still powerful, still desirable, and among the best of Android tablet experiences. When we say 'smallest', we mean a sizable 11" screen and all the bells and whistles typical of a top-tier tablet. $100 off (14%) $599 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Keyboard Cover for Tab S8+, Tab S7+, Tab S7 FE SAVE $80 Great for those that want to get some work done on their tablet $80 off (50%) $79 99 $159 99 Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Display: 11-inch LCD (1600 x 2560 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5

CPU: 2.5GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

Memory: 8/128GB, 8/256GB or 12/256GB RAM

Camera: 13MP/6MP dual camera, 12MP selfie camera

Battery: 8,000 mAh with 45W fast charging technology

The Galaxy Tab S8 is Samsung's most recent premium lineup of tablets. Just like any other flagship product that the South Korean company puts on the market, the Galaxy Tab S8 isn't on the cheaper side, and rightfully so. This slate has a powerful processor, plenty of memory, a stunning display, and a generous battery. Even though tablets aren't really the right tool for capturing photos, the Galaxy Tab S8 is quite decently gifted when it comes to camera features too. Its bigger sister, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is even better thanks to a larger 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and 11,200 mAh battery. Also, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a few more variants based on the amount of memory: 16/256GB, 12/512GB, 16/512GB RAM. Apart from that, both tablets are similar. The most expensive Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra costs more than $1,000, but the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 are much cheaper.