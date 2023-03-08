Samsung's insanely capable Galaxy S22 Ultra with S Pen is on sale for a hefty discount

Given that most people keep their phones for two to three years, it makes sense to invest in a handset that will be good for years to come. Flagship phones are usually expensive, so you might be better off with a previous-generation model like Samsung's fantastic Galaxy S22 Ultra , which is currently on sale.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most feature-packed phones out there. It's amazing how Samsung has packed so much tech into it, making it one of the best Android phones around





The phone has a sleek design and a gorgeous 6.8 inches screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.





One of its standout features is the insane 108MP main camera which takes incredibly detailed shots. It's accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, and a 10MP periscope telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom. The phone has a significantly higher zoom range than most other phones, allowing you to get clear shots of far-away objects. The camera array also takes crisp and clear images in dimly lit environments, which is a feat only a few handsets can match.





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 6.8 inches 120Hz screen | Quad camera array with 108MP main camera and 10MP periscope telephoto unit with 10x optical zoom | S Pen | 5,000mAh battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip $300 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





The Galaxy S22 Ultra is underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and the performance is super smooth. The device has a beefy 5,000mAh battery under the hood and can last all day. It offers 45W fast wired charging and wireless and reverse wireless charging are also supported.





Another feature that sets the phone apart from other top phones is the built-in S Pen which is responsive and super useful for occasions when you want to jot down a quick note or sign a document. The phone still has at least four years of software support left.





The base Galaxy S22 Ultra with 128GB of storage costs $1,199.99 but Amazon is selling it for $899.99, so you'll get to save $300. Sure, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is out now, but that phone costs $1,199, and it's not a dramatic upgrade over the S22 Ultra and an average user may struggle to tell the differences between the two phones.



