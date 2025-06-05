New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever

RedMagic 10S Pro has a huge battery packed in a sleek chassis | Images credits: RedMagic

Probably the best cooling system in the smartphone industry

Top notch display and humongous battery

RedMagic 10S Pro's shoulder triggers mimic game controller layouts | Image credit: RedMagic

Prices and availability

RedMagic 10S Pro is one of those flagships that are priced well below the $1,000 mark. In fact, only the most expensive version of the phone costs that much money, which makes the RedMagic 10S Pro an incredibly good deal.



12/256GB model - $699 / €649

16/512GB model - $849 / €799

24GB/1TB model - $999 / €999

If you’re determined to go for this excellent (on paper) gaming phone , then you can order one directly from



RedMagic 10S Pro global prices | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Why are these vouchers important? Because those who own one get exclusive one-day early access to secure their order before Open Sales begins on June 18. According to RedMagic, its phones and tablets often sell out quickly due to high demand, which isn’t surprising considering the amazing prices.



As far as availability is concerned, the RedMagic 10S Pro will be available in just about every important market. If your country is not on the list, you could try to get one from a neighboring country.



North America : Canada and the United States.

: Canada and the United States. Europe : Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, the Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, France, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Turkey, United Kingdom.

: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, the Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, France, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Turkey, United Kingdom. Asia Pacific : Australia, Hong Kong, Macau, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, India, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam.

: Australia, Hong Kong, Macau, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, India, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam. GCC countries : Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, The Sultanate of Oman, The Kingdom of Bahrain, Qatar.

: Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, The Sultanate of Oman, The Kingdom of Bahrain, Qatar. Latin America : Mexico, Chile, Brazil.

: Mexico, Chile, Brazil. Middle East : Israel.

More importantly, RedMagic 10S Pro comes with an enhanced ICE-X cooling system with Liquid Metal 2.0. The advanced 10-layer ICE-X cooling architecture featuring 200 W/m-K thermal conductivity is typically reserved for high-end gaming PCs.The cooling system has been improved from the previous iterations by increasing the liquid metal coverage by 30 percent, which means it’s now covers 36mm2. It’s also important to mention that the liquid metal begins to soften at around 50-degress Celsius for enhanced efficiency.Because the upgraded liquid metal directly covers the CPU, its temperature is reduced by up to 5-degrees Celsius. This is combined with a 12,000 mm2 vapor chamber, graphene and copper insulation layers, as well as a high-speed 23,000 RPM turbofan to make the entire cooling system efficiently dissipate heat, thus preventing throttling of your gameplay session.without a state-of-the-art display and a huge battery wouldn’t be appealing at all, but the RedMagic 10S Pro delivers on both aspects. The phone boasts a stunning 6.85-inch BOE custom AMOLED 1.5K display with 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, and 95.3 percent screen-to-body ratio.As far as the battery goes, RedMagic 10S Pro packs a massive 7,050 mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging speeds. Compared to the previous model, the 10S Pro features 25 percent higher energy density, enabling the company to keep the sleek, slim design.Although it’s a gaming-oriented flagship, the RedMagic 10S Pro comes with a more than decent camera too. At the heart of the triple-camera system sits a 50-megapixel main sensor (OmniVision 50E) with OIS (optical image stabilization), a top-tier 7P lens, and an anti-glare APL coating.A second 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens (OmniVision 50D) with advanced distortion correction complements the main sensor. The third 2-megapixel camera supports the entire system to further enhance photo quality in specific modes. There’s also a 16-megapixel camera on the front, which features enhanced AI optimization.As expected, the RedMagic 10S Pro comes with gamer-centric controls and X-Gravity Gaming Center, which supports external keyboard, mouse, and controller connectivity, as well as one-click screen casting for big-screen gaming, and a suit of gaming plugins to customize and enhance gameplay.