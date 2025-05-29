Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Soon, you'll instantly know who can take full advantage of RCS on Android and iOS.
Last month, we shared that Google was working on an update to make it easier to see which of your contacts are using RCS (Rich Communication Services) in Google Messages. And now, it looks like that update is finally starting to roll out.
Google Messages has supported RCS for years, but there has always been one major annoyance – no quick way to know who actually has it. Now, that is starting to change. For many users, Google Messages is now showing an RCS badge next to contacts who support the feature. You will see these badges in the contact list that pops up after tapping the "start chat" button.
This is the kind of quality-of-life improvement that should've happened a long time ago. Before this change, the only way to tell if someone had RCS was to start a chat and see if the message field said "RCS message" or "Text message." Not ideal.
What is also cool is that this new label works whether the other person is using Android or iOS – now that Apple finally gave in and decided to add RCS support to iMessage after holding out for years. So yeah, it is great that Google is making it way easier to see if you are about to message someone who can actually take full advantage of RCS features.
RCS also doesn't rely on your cellular network like SMS does. Messages are sent over mobile data or Wi-Fi, which makes them faster, capable of handling richer content and essentially free – though keep in mind data usage still counts toward your mobile plan.
I've lost track of how many times I've sent a message, only to realize it was actually an SMS that cost me extra (which depends on your plan, of course – mine charges a lot for SMS). So having a way to quickly spot who supports RCS is a big help.
With Google updating the New chat contact list (yep, it now says "New chat" instead of "New conversation") to highlight who has RCS, it really feels like it is only a matter of time before this becomes the default on all Android phones.
This update isn't fully live yet – it looks like it is currently showing up in the latest beta (version 20250527_01_RC00), so not everyone has it. But the fact that it is rolling out at all means a wider release is probably just around the corner.
An RCS badge will appear next to contacts who support the feature. | Image credit – aniruddhdodiya/Reddit
If you are not familiar, RCS brings a bunch of modern messaging perks like typing indicators, read receipts, higher-quality image sharing and group chat support – basically, everything you are used to from WhatsApp, iMessage or Messenger. Plus, it offers end-to-end encryption for extra privacy.
