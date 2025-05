Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate

Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



RCS also doesn't rely on your cellular network like SMS does. Messages are sent over mobile data or Wi-Fi, which makes them faster, capable of handling richer content and essentially free – though keep in mind data usage still counts toward your mobile plan.



I've lost track of how many times I've sent a message, only to realize it was actually an SMS that cost me extra (which depends on your plan, of course – mine charges a lot for SMS). So having a way to quickly spot who supports RCS is a big help.



This is the kind of quality-of-life improvement that should've happened a long time ago. Before this change, the only way to tell if someone had RCS was to start a chat and see if the message field said "RCS message" or "Text message." Not ideal.What is also cool is that this new label works whether the other person is using Android or iOS – now that Apple finally gave in and decided to add RCS support to iMessage after holding out for years . So yeah, it is great that Google is making it way easier to see if you are about to message someone who can actually take full advantage of RCS features.If you are not familiar, RCS brings a bunch of modern messaging perks like typing indicators, read receipts, higher-quality image sharing and group chat support – basically, everything you are used to from WhatsApp, iMessage or Messenger. Plus, it offers end-to-end encryption for extra privacy.