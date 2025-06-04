T-Mobile may be misleading customers into spending more with new switch offer

T-Mobile

For starters, Mint users are being given the impression that the prepaid brand doesn't mind them switching to another company if it means they will save money. That comes across as dishonest, consideringnow owns Mint, so it's not "someone else" as Mint has implied.Secondly, and worst of all, customers are getting told that they will save money by switching, which is not true, considering Mint's Unlimited plan costs $30 a month, whileEssentials starts at $55 per month. Sure's Essentials plan may provide more value to some customers, considering Unlimited offers 35GB of 5G data, while Essentials includes 50GB of premium data, andcustomers can also participate inTuesdays for free stuff, but it's not cheaper.

Better value is not the same as savings, and yet,-owned Mint is brazenly claiming that customers will save money by switching to

—sonic_anon_hog, Reddit user, June 2025





We have asked T-Mobile for a comment and will update the story as soon we get a response.

Since Mint runs on's network, it's not like customers will get better coverage by migrating.When the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the Mint deal, it noted that the acquisition would allow Mint to lower prices. And while Mint hasn't technically raised prices, it's still trying to get customers to pay more by misleading them into switching, which is the opposite of what the FCC had envisioned.