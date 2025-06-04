T-Mobile may be misleading customers into spending more with new switch offer
T-Mobile-owned Mint is asking its customers to switch to a more expensive postpaid plan to save money.
Last year, T-Mobile acquired Mint Mobile and the company promised to make the user experience better over time. It has mostly been delivering on the promise by extending some of the services and add-ons that T-Mobile subscribers enjoy to Mint customers. However, now that the honeymoon phase is over, T-Mobile is no longer trying to hide its re-carrier antics.
For starters, Mint users are being given the impression that the prepaid brand doesn't mind them switching to another company if it means they will save money. That comes across as dishonest, considering T-Mobile now owns Mint, so it's not "someone else" as Mint has implied.
Secondly, and worst of all, customers are getting told that they will save money by switching, which is not true, considering Mint's Unlimited plan costs $30 a month, while T-Mobile Essentials starts at $55 per month. Sure T-Mobile's Essentials plan may provide more value to some customers, considering Unlimited offers 35GB of 5G data, while Essentials includes 50GB of premium data, and T-Mobile customers can also participate in T-Mobile Tuesdays for free stuff, but it's not cheaper.
Better value is not the same as savings, and yet, T-Mobile-owned Mint is brazenly claiming that customers will save money by switching to T-Mobile.
When the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the Mint deal, it noted that the acquisition would allow Mint to lower prices. And while Mint hasn't technically raised prices, it's still trying to get customers to pay more by misleading them into switching, which is the opposite of what the FCC had envisioned.
T-Mobile is encouragingMint customers on the Unlimited plan to switch to T-Mobile Essentials. While there's nothing wrong with that per se, what's questionable here is the way the company is going about it.
Mint claims customers will end up saving money by switching from Unlimited to T-Mobile Essentials. | Image Credit - Stetson Doggett
In reality, Mint Unlimited is nearly half the price of T-Mobile Essentials
Why is Mint Mobile trying to upsell these users to a more expensive plan, and falsely claiming in big font at the top that it will "save you more money"? I take it this was a directive by the parent company T-Mobile
—sonic_anon_hog, Reddit user, June 2025
Since Mint runs on T-Mobile's network, it's not like customers will get better coverage by migrating.
We have asked T-Mobile for a comment and will update the story as soon we get a response.
