Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale

Trade-in The Galaxy S25+ is up to $650 off at Samsung $469 99 $1119 99 $650 off (58%) The Galaxy S25+ is available at a solid discount during the Discover Samsung Summer Sale. For a limited time, you can buy the 512GB model at the price of the base storage configuration, and eligible trade-ins save you an extra up to $530. Buy at Samsung The Galaxy S25+ is $250 off at Amazon $250 off (22%) If you don't have an eligible device to get Samsung's maximum discount, consider Amazon as your retailer of choice. Over here, you can save $250 on select 512GB Galaxy S25+ models, but only for a limited time. Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25+

Have you been waiting for a solid discount on the Galaxy S25+ ? Well, the Discover Samsung Summer Sale is live at the official store, and it might just have the deal you've wanted. Right now, the Android phone sells for up to $650 off its original $1,119.99 price, making it practically irresistible.First off, the 512GB variant comes with a free storage upgrade, saving you $120. On top of that, you can trade in an eligible device in good condition for an extra discount of up to $530. Keep in mind that Samsung's Discover Summer Sale will only last until June 8, so you don't have much time to act.Not a big fan of trade-in deals? No worries! Amazon has launched a solid $250 price cut on the 512GB S25+. Like the Samsung Store, the e-commerce giant won't keep this sale for too long.Featuring a gorgeous 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, this Galaxy handset delivers an excellent visual experience. The display is highly color-accurate and offers superb brightness levels. Still, it doesn't have the S25 Ultra's anti-reflective coating.As for performance, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip ensures a huge leap in horsepower. As shown in our Galaxy S25+ review , the device is much more capable than the Galaxy S24+ or the Pixel 9 Pro Let's not overlook the impressive camera. You get the same hardware as the previous model: a 50MP main, a 10MP 3X telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear. However, new image processing algorithms deliver photos with more natural-looking colors and good dynamics. Galaxy AI features are plenty, and there's also a seven-year software promise, which make theall the more amazing. So, if you're after a flagship experience at a decent asking price, now's the time to act. Get the $1,119.99 handset for as low as $469.99 before it's too late.