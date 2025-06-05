Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale

The Discover Samsung Summer Sale brings you a Galaxy S25+ deal that's hard to pass up.

A person holds the Galaxy S25+, showcasing its rear camera module and back design.
Have you been waiting for a solid discount on the Galaxy S25+? Well, the Discover Samsung Summer Sale is live at the official store, and it might just have the deal you've wanted. Right now, the Android phone sells for up to $650 off its original $1,119.99 price, making it practically irresistible.

The Galaxy S25+ is up to $650 off at Samsung

$469 99
$1119 99
$650 off (58%)
The Galaxy S25+ is available at a solid discount during the Discover Samsung Summer Sale. For a limited time, you can buy the 512GB model at the price of the base storage configuration, and eligible trade-ins save you an extra up to $530.
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy S25+ is $250 off at Amazon

$250 off (22%)
If you don't have an eligible device to get Samsung's maximum discount, consider Amazon as your retailer of choice. Over here, you can save $250 on select 512GB Galaxy S25+ models, but only for a limited time.
Buy at Amazon

First off, the 512GB variant comes with a free storage upgrade, saving you $120. On top of that, you can trade in an eligible device in good condition for an extra discount of up to $530. Keep in mind that Samsung's Discover Summer Sale will only last until June 8, so you don't have much time to act.

Not a big fan of trade-in deals? No worries! Amazon has launched a solid $250 price cut on the 512GB S25+. Like the Samsung Store, the e-commerce giant won't keep this sale for too long.

Featuring a gorgeous 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, this Galaxy handset delivers an excellent visual experience. The display is highly color-accurate and offers superb brightness levels. Still, it doesn't have the S25 Ultra's anti-reflective coating.

As for performance, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip ensures a huge leap in horsepower. As shown in our Galaxy S25+ review, the device is much more capable than the Galaxy S24+ or the Pixel 9 Pro.

Let's not overlook the impressive camera. You get the same hardware as the previous model: a 50MP main, a 10MP 3X telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear. However, new image processing algorithms deliver photos with more natural-looking colors and good dynamics.

Galaxy AI features are plenty, and there's also a seven-year software promise, which make the Galaxy S25+ all the more amazing. So, if you're after a flagship experience at a decent asking price, now's the time to act. Get the $1,119.99 handset for as low as $469.99 before it's too late.
