Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
The Discover Samsung Summer Sale brings you a Galaxy S25+ deal that's hard to pass up.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Have you been waiting for a solid discount on the Galaxy S25+? Well, the Discover Samsung Summer Sale is live at the official store, and it might just have the deal you've wanted. Right now, the Android phone sells for up to $650 off its original $1,119.99 price, making it practically irresistible.
First off, the 512GB variant comes with a free storage upgrade, saving you $120. On top of that, you can trade in an eligible device in good condition for an extra discount of up to $530. Keep in mind that Samsung's Discover Summer Sale will only last until June 8, so you don't have much time to act.
Featuring a gorgeous 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, this Galaxy handset delivers an excellent visual experience. The display is highly color-accurate and offers superb brightness levels. Still, it doesn't have the S25 Ultra's anti-reflective coating.
Let's not overlook the impressive camera. You get the same hardware as the previous model: a 50MP main, a 10MP 3X telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear. However, new image processing algorithms deliver photos with more natural-looking colors and good dynamics.
Galaxy AI features are plenty, and there's also a seven-year software promise, which make the Galaxy S25+ all the more amazing. So, if you're after a flagship experience at a decent asking price, now's the time to act. Get the $1,119.99 handset for as low as $469.99 before it's too late.
First off, the 512GB variant comes with a free storage upgrade, saving you $120. On top of that, you can trade in an eligible device in good condition for an extra discount of up to $530. Keep in mind that Samsung's Discover Summer Sale will only last until June 8, so you don't have much time to act.
Not a big fan of trade-in deals? No worries! Amazon has launched a solid $250 price cut on the 512GB S25+. Like the Samsung Store, the e-commerce giant won't keep this sale for too long.
Featuring a gorgeous 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, this Galaxy handset delivers an excellent visual experience. The display is highly color-accurate and offers superb brightness levels. Still, it doesn't have the S25 Ultra's anti-reflective coating.
As for performance, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip ensures a huge leap in horsepower. As shown in our Galaxy S25+ review, the device is much more capable than the Galaxy S24+ or the Pixel 9 Pro.
Let's not overlook the impressive camera. You get the same hardware as the previous model: a 50MP main, a 10MP 3X telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear. However, new image processing algorithms deliver photos with more natural-looking colors and good dynamics.
Galaxy AI features are plenty, and there's also a seven-year software promise, which make the Galaxy S25+ all the more amazing. So, if you're after a flagship experience at a decent asking price, now's the time to act. Get the $1,119.99 handset for as low as $469.99 before it's too late.
Things that are NOT allowed: