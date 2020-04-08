Samsung Android Apps

Samsung’s Bixby can now play Netflix movies for you

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 08, 2020, 6:46 AM
Samsung’s Bixby can now play Netflix movies for you
If you like giving voice commands to your personal software slave, I mean, smart assistant, there is some good news. Bixby users can now play Netflix movies and series by voice commands. It's a new functionality added to the Netflix mobile app for Android, and as Android Police confirms, the feature is already live on some Galaxy devices in the US.

Samsung unveiled the feature for the Galaxy S20 back in February during the Unpacked event, and now it's rolling out. You need to update your Netflix app to the latest version and then add the corresponding capsule in the Bixby menu. If the update has reached your location, you'll be able to just hold the Bixby button and say "Play Ozark" to get instantly amused and a little scared.

Netflix integration has been present in other voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri for quite some time now, but if you like your Bixby and use it, you'll find the new feature helpful. There's no information on whether you can use the voice command with Samsung devices outside of the S20 series, so share your experience in the comment section below. Do you use Bixby at all, and is this new feature available on your Galaxy phone?

Featured stories

These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless