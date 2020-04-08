Samsung’s Bixby can now play Netflix movies for you

If you like giving voice commands to your personal software slave, I mean, smart assistant, there is some good news. Bixby users can now play Netflix movies and series by voice commands. It's a new functionality added to the Netflix mobile app for Android, and as Android Police
confirms, the feature is already live on some Galaxy devices in the US.
Samsung unveiled the feature for the Galaxy S20
back in February during the Unpacked event, and now it's rolling out. You need to update your Netflix app to the latest version and then add the corresponding capsule in the Bixby menu. If the update has reached your location, you'll be able to just hold the Bixby button and say "Play Ozark" to get instantly amused and a little scared.
Netflix integration has been present in other voice assistants like Google Assistant
and Siri for quite some time now, but if you like your Bixby and use it, you'll find the new feature helpful. There's no information on whether you can use the voice command with Samsung devices outside of the S20 series, so share your experience in the comment section below. Do you use Bixby at all, and is this new feature available on your Galaxy phone?
