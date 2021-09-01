Samsung's 200MP monster camera could be announced tomorrow

An unexpected Twitter leak from today has told us to watch out for a special announcement from Samsung tomorrow, focusing on its camera tech innovation—namely for the unveiling of the new ISOCELL HP1 and ISOCELL GN5 sensors.





The news of Samsung's internal development of new-and-improved camera sensors featuring some big megapixel numbers, has been going around for a while now. Although we don't know much when it comes to specs, word has it that Samsung's so-called ISOCELL GN5 sensor, for one, will sport 50 megapixels, which is also what the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ are purported to feature.





The last ISOCELL GN sensor from back in February was at number "2" in Samsung's naming system, so the fact that it has skipped "3" and "4" and gone straight to "GN5" might hint at some interesting innovations that Samsung may hold in store for us this time.





On the other hand, the ISOCELL HP1 sensor—the fancier of the bunch—features a whopping 200 megapixels, with potential for incredible photography capabilities. This monster is highly unlikely to appear in any of the three upcoming flagship models, not even the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (despite initial rumors).





It's possible Samsung is saving it for groundbreaking releases in the more distant future—especially if the need arises to stay far ahead of evolving competition.





Exclusive: tomorrow, Samsung ISOCELL will release 200MP HP1 and 50MP GN5. Please wait for the official news. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 1, 2021



The leaker on Twitter who relayed the news of tomorrow's alleged announcement is Ice Universe (via SamMobile ), and like any other leaker (no matter their accuracy rate), his word should be taken with a grain of salt.





There is no way to be sure whether or not Samsung won't choose to unveil the new camera sensors along with the new Galaxy flagship series, which should arrive sometime in the beginning of next year, although it's too early for an exact date.



