Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Samsung Camera

Samsung's 200MP monster camera could be announced tomorrow

Doroteya Borisova
By
1
Samsung's 200MP monster camera to be announced tomorrow
An unexpected Twitter leak from today has told us to watch out for a special announcement from Samsung tomorrow, focusing on its camera tech innovation—namely for the unveiling of the new ISOCELL HP1 and ISOCELL GN5 sensors.

The news of Samsung's internal development of new-and-improved camera sensors featuring some big megapixel numbers, has been going around for a while now. Although we don't know much when it comes to specs, word has it that Samsung's so-called ISOCELL GN5 sensor, for one, will sport 50 megapixels, which is also what the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ are purported to feature.

The last ISOCELL GN sensor from back in February was at number "2" in Samsung's naming system, so the fact that it has skipped "3" and "4" and gone straight to "GN5" might hint at some interesting innovations that Samsung may hold in store for us this time.

On the other hand, the ISOCELL HP1 sensor—the fancier of the bunch—features a whopping 200 megapixels, with potential for incredible photography capabilities. This monster is highly unlikely to appear in any of the three upcoming flagship models, not even the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (despite initial rumors). 

It's possible Samsung is saving it for groundbreaking releases in the more distant future—especially if the need arises to stay far ahead of evolving competition.


The leaker on Twitter who relayed the news of tomorrow's alleged announcement is Ice Universe (via SamMobile), and like any other leaker (no matter their accuracy rate), his word should be taken with a grain of salt. 

There is no way to be sure whether or not Samsung won't choose to unveil the new camera sensors along with the new Galaxy flagship series, which should arrive sometime in the beginning of next year, although it's too early for an exact date. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android

Latest News

AT&T asks the FCC to review and possibly block T-Mobile from buying more 5G mid-band spectrum
by Alan Friedman,  0
AT&T asks the FCC to review and possibly block T-Mobile from buying more 5G mid-band spectrum
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  7
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
Microsoft schedules September 22 hardware event; Surface Duo 2 expected
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Microsoft schedules September 22 hardware event; Surface Duo 2 expected
Apple Watch 8 to come with thermometer for fertility planning, blood pressure monitor
by Doroteya Borisova,  4
Apple Watch 8 to come with thermometer for fertility planning, blood pressure monitor
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless