Samsung surprises Galaxy S8 owners with an unexpected software update

Even though the support cycle of the Galaxy S8
and Galaxy S8+
ended a long time ago, earlier today Samsung
surprised some Galaxy S8
owners with an unexpected update. The Korean company issued a security patch to its 5-year-old smartphone models back in September, and now it seems that there’s yet another security update rolling out to these oldies.
The firmware update version reads G95xFXXUCDUK1, and according to SamMobile
, this update is already rolling out to some users in Europe, with other regions to follow over the next few days. The patch brings Galaxy S8 devices up to date with the November 2021 security patch, as well as some bug fixes.
If you still own and use a Galaxy S8 or S8+ phone, chances are you might receive the update in a couple of days’ time. To check for updates manually on your Galaxy S8 device, go to Settings > Software update
and tap on Download and install
(if anything pops up there).
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 series way back in early 2017, featuring Android 7.0 Nougat, and subsequently updated the models to Android 8 in 2018, and Android 9 in 2019. There are no big OS updates planned for these devices, so don’t get your hopes up - no Android 10 or 11 on the horizon. Still, getting the latest security updates is a good thing.
