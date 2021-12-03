Notification Center

Samsung Android Software updates

Galaxy Z Flip finally gets November security update

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Galaxy Z Flip 3 finally gets November security update
Samsung's customary regular security update, which the company delivers to its premium devices on a monthly basis, has finally begun to make its way to the original Galaxy Z Flip phone. 

The United States definitely seems to be lagging behind the rest of the world when it comes to security updates for this particular foldable device, as the year's December update has already rolled out to the international version of the handset, while the United States variant has yet to even see the November update.

Thanks to a report from SamMobile, we know that carriers across the country are finally beginning to roll out the long-delayed update to Samsung's carrier-locked version of the Korean giant's original flip-screen device.

The firmware version is running under the name F700USQU1ATAQ, and while it isn't bringing anything spectacular to the table, it will obviously be patching all of the latest vulnerabilities on the device, as well as performing bug fixes and optimizations, alongside improvements to device stability.

United States carrier Sprint (which merged with T-Mobile in 2018) is the first carrier to bring this past month's security update to the original Galaxy Z Flip. However, this guarantees that the rest of the Big Three (namely Verizon and AT&T, along with the rest of T-Mobile) will follow suit very soon, with security update releases to their own customers' carrier-locked Galaxy Z Flip phones.

If you own a carrier-locked Galaxy Z Flip in the United States, you can keep checking if the update is available to you over the next few days, by going to Settings > Software update, and then tapping "Download and install" if you see an available update there.

Speaking of updates, it's also worth mentioning that the Galaxy Z Flip will be among the Samsung devices to receive the much-anticipated Android 12 update in January of next year—meaning only one more month of waiting for users of the 2020-released flippable handset.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specs
Review
5.0
$742 Amazon $779 eBay $640 Newegg
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

