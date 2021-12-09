Pixel 6 December update release date announced

Pixel 6 December update release date announced0
This Monday, Google announced the December update for its Pixel phones which includes a new Feature drop, the latest security patch, and bug fixes. The quarterly update is only available for Google phones from Pixel 3a to Pixel 5a and Google had earlier said its latest handset would get it the next week. A Google employee has now revealed when exactly the Pixel 6 December update will arrive.
Google has already revealed the goodies that will be coming to the phones with the new update: the Pixel 6 Pro will get the ultra-wideband (UWB) functionality and both phones will get digital car keys and help you unlock some recent BMW models.
The update will also iron out bugs like Assistant placing calls on its own, microphone issues, fingerprint reader instability, screen flicker, call connectivity problems, and Wi-Fi disconnecting glitch.
Although Google's latest phones offer nearly everything you would expect from top 2021 flagships, from a fresh design to a new in-house chip, they have endured one problem after another since release.