Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android Software updates Google

Pixel 6 December update release date announced

Anam Hamid
By
0
Pixel 6 December update release date announced
This Monday, Google announced the December update for its Pixel phones which includes a new Feature drop, the latest security patch, and bug fixes. The quarterly update is only available for Google phones from Pixel 3a to Pixel 5a and Google had earlier said its latest handset would get it the next week. A Google employee has now revealed when exactly the Pixel 6 December update will arrive.

Esper's Mishaal Rahman has brought to light a post on Google Japan's support page that says that Pixel 6 December update release date is December 13, which is Monday.

Google has already revealed the goodies that will be coming to the phones with the new update: the Pixel 6 Pro will get the ultra-wideband (UWB) functionality and both phones will get digital car keys and help you unlock some recent BMW models. 


The update will also iron out bugs like Assistant placing calls on its own, microphone issues, fingerprint reader instability, screen flicker, call connectivity problems, and Wi-Fi disconnecting glitch.

Although Google's latest phones offer nearly everything you would expect from top 2021 flagships, from a fresh design to a new in-house chip, they have endured one problem after another since release. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$599 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.7
$899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $524off $475 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Best Buy pulls TCL's newest Google TVs due to software issues
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Best Buy pulls TCL's newest Google TVs due to software issues
T-Mobile hits big 5G home internet goal with time to spare in 2021
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile hits big 5G home internet goal with time to spare in 2021
Galaxy S22 will reportedly cost as much as Galaxy S21 did
by Peter Kostadinov,  3
Galaxy S22 will reportedly cost as much as Galaxy S21 did
Retailer reveals Galaxy S22 storage and color options
by Anam Hamid,  3
Retailer reveals Galaxy S22 storage and color options
Play OnePlus Run for OnePlus’s 8th birthday and you might win a prize
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Play OnePlus Run for OnePlus’s 8th birthday and you might win a prize
Washington DC votes in favor of the Apple Wallet digital ID cards and driver's licences
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Washington DC votes in favor of the Apple Wallet digital ID cards and driver's licences
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless