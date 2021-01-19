Samsung files to trademark name for its cool new Galaxy Note 21 feature





By moving the technology needed for a front-facing camera, including the lens, underneath the display, phone manufacturers will be able to get rid of a notch, a punch-hole camera, and even a pop-up camera. The application for the trademark mentions that UPC does stand for Under Panel Camera and even states that we should see the technology offered on TV Display Panels in addition to Smartphone Displays.









Last week Samsung released a video in conjunction with the start of the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show. The video released by Samsung discussing the company's recycling program showed off a phone that has yet to be unveiled by the manufacturer. This handset had no punch hole or any opening that could be used for a front-facing camera. Some believe this handset is the Samsung Galaxy Note 21. Without a punch-hole for the selfie snapper, the video could be telling us that Sammy's second half 2021 flagship line will employ UPC technology.







