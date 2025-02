Samsung did Galaxy S25 Ultra buyers a favor by not equipping it with the better HP9 camera

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

The HP9 is a huge sensor and needs a lot of space. It's thicker than theand its use would have made the phone unappealing aesthetically.Granted, some Vivo phones employ the sensor , and the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra is also rumored to feature it. It makes for great photos, but the trade-off is that the HP 9 makes the camera bump very thick. This could be one of the reasons why the phones that employ it don't have mass market appeal.Samsung is unlikely to ever use the HP9 for its Galaxy phones. What it's more likely to do is use the All Lenses on Prism (ALoP) technology it revealed in November to develop a better telephoto sensor without increasing the camera bump.The Galaxy S25 Edge , which was teased at Unpacked, was previously expected to feature the ALoP tech , but given that the phone is rumored to not have a telephoto camera, it looks like ALoP is more a concept than a viable tech right now, and it could be a while before this structure replaces the conventional folded optics. Regardless, Samsung is at least making progress and it's also good to know that it doesn't want to rush out a half-baked solution.Even without the HP 9, theis one of the best camera phones of the year and will outperform most other smartphones.