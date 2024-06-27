Three new camera sensors from Samsung: ISOCELL HP9, ISOCELL GNJ, and ISOCELL JN5

Okay, let's see what it's all about with these new sensors!

ISOCELL HP9: 200MP for telephoto awesomeness





The ISOCELL HP9 features 200 million 0.56-micrometer (μm) pixels in a 1/1.4-inch optical format.



ISOCELL GNJ: Dual Pixel feast with lower power consumption





The ISOCELL GNJ is a 50MP dual pixel sensor with 1.0μm pixels in a 1/1.57-inch optical format.



Recommended Stories

ISOCELL JN5: Versatile and consistent





The ISOCELL JN5 is a versatile 50MP sensor with 0.64μm pixels in a 1/2.76-inch optical format.



Are you hyped?

This bad boy, which could be viewed as a "groundbreaking" piece of tech, employs a high-refractive microlens made from a new material, significantly boosting light-gathering capabilities. The result is a 12% improvement in light sensitivity and a 10% enhancement in autofocus performance compared to its predecessor.In low-light conditions, the HP9 excels due to its Tetra-pixel technology, which merges 16 pixels into a 12MP sensor with 2.24μm-sized pixels. What this means is that the HP9 promises sharper portraits and dramatic bokeh (the aesthetically pleasing out-of-focus background) effects, even in dim settings.The HP9 also features a remosaic algorithm, offering 2x or 4x in-sensor zoom modes and achieving up to 12x zoom when paired with a 3x zoom telephoto module.This means that each pixel contains two photodiodes, allowing for fast and precise autofocus similar to human vision. This sensor captures full color information quickly, ensuring high image quality.The GNJ combines dual pixel technology with an in-sensor zoom function for clearer video footage and higher-resolution images. It features an improved high-transmittance anti-refractive layer (ARL) and Samsung’s proprietary high-refractive microlens, enhancing light transmission and reducing reflections.Upgraded deep trench isolation (DTI) material further minimizes pixel crosstalk, resulting in more detailed images.Additionally, the GNJ boasts lower power consumption, with a 29% improvement in preview mode and a 34% reduction in video mode at 4K 60fps.Its dual vertical transfer gate (Dual VTG) technology reduces noise in low-light conditions, ensuring clearer images.The JN5 employs Super Quad Phase Detection (Super QPD) to adjust focus both vertically and horizontally, capturing minute details of moving objects with minimal shake. Its dual slope gain (DSG) technology enhances HDR by amplifying light information into two signals, converting them into digital, and combining them into one data stream, thus broadening the color range.Hardware remosaic algorithms improve shooting speed and enable real-time zoom in preview and capture modes.The slim optical format of the JN5 allows it to be used across various camera types, including wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, front, and telephoto, providing a consistent camera experience from all angles.So, is your inner photographer already anxious to see what these new Samsung sensors are capable of? Which of the three do you think is the most attractive?