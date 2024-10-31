Xiaomi 15 Ultra leak shows off impressive camera specs
A few days back, Xiaomi launched its new Xiaomi 15 series in China, featuring the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro. However, at a later point (probably early next year), the Chinese smartphone giant is expected to release the Xiaomi 15 Ultra as well. Now, camera details for the Ultra have leaked, aligning closely with previous expectations.
The latest leak suggests that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra might feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor inside its main camera – a large, 1-inch sensor that also powered the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. There’s a chance the phone will include variable aperture, adding versatility to its camera setup.
Up front, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra might sport a 32-megapixel selfie snapper by OmniVision. With these specs, Xiaomi seems to be going all out on the camera setup. If these leaks are accurate, I think the 15 Ultra could top even its predecessor, which already ranks as the best camera phone according to PhoneArena’s camera test results.
Under the hood, this flagship is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with options for 8, 12, or even 16 GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.
On the power front, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to pack a hefty 6,000 mAh battery, supporting both 90W wired and 80W wireless charging. As for its global debut, it looks like we might see it next year, likely during MWC 2025 in Barcelona, set for March 3-6.
A powerful quad-camera setup on the back, including a 200 MP periscope telephoto one
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Specs Leaked— XiaomiTime (@xiaomitimecom) October 29, 2024
50MP LYT900 Main
200MP S5KHP9 5X Telefoto
50MP Sony IMX858 3X Telefoto
50MP S5KJN5 Ultra Wide Sensor
32MP OV32B40 Front
Source: XiaomiTime pic.twitter.com/E90gBNJrhL
On the ultra-wide side, a 50-megapixel camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL S5KJN5 sensor is reportedly in the mix. The third one, expected to be a 50-megapixel Sony IMY858 telephoto camera, could offer 3x optical zoom. And there’s a fourth 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera equipped with Samsung’s ISOCELL HP9 sensor, delivering a solid 5x optical zoom.
Turning attention to the camera layout, recent leak provided a glimpse of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s design, highlighting a standout, unique camera arrangement that sets it apart from earlier models.
This could be the camera layout of the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra.
