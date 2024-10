Xiaomi 15 Ultra leak shows off impressive camera specs

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Specs Leaked



50MP LYT900 Main

200MP S5KHP9 5X Telefoto

50MP Sony IMX858 3X Telefoto

50MP S5KJN5 Ultra Wide Sensor

32MP OV32B40 Front



Source: XiaomiTime







Up front, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra might sport a 32-megapixel selfie snapper by OmniVision. With these specs, Xiaomi seems to be going all out on the camera setup. If these leaks are accurate, I think the 15 Ultra could top even its predecessor, which already ranks as the best camera phone according to



PhoneArena's camera test results. Turning attention to the camera layout, recent leak provided a glimpse of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's design, highlighting a standout, unique camera arrangement that sets it apart from earlier models.



Under the hood, this flagship is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with options for 8, 12, or even 16 GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.



Under the hood, this flagship is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with options for 8, 12, or even 16 GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. On the power front, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to pack a hefty 6,000 mAh battery, supporting both 90W wired and 80W wireless charging. As for its global debut, it looks like we might see it next year, likely during MWC 2025 in Barcelona, set for March 3-6.

On the ultra-wide side, a 50-megapixel camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL S5KJN5 sensor is reportedly in the mix. The third one, expected to be a 50-megapixel Sony IMY858 telephoto camera, could offer 3x optical zoom. And there’s a fourth 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera equipped with Samsung’s ISOCELL HP9 sensor, delivering a solid 5x optical zoom.