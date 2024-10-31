Xiaomi 15 Ultra leak shows off impressive camera specs

Under the hood, this flagship is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with options for 8, 12, or even 16 GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.On the power front, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to pack a hefty 6,000 mAh battery, supporting both 90W wired and 80W wireless charging. As for its global debut, it looks like we might see it next year, likely during MWC 2025 in Barcelona, set for March 3-6.