Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung bringing back the "since last charge" battery metrics

By
Samsung Android
Samsung bringing back the "since last charge" battery metrics
Samsung flipped the script last year on how we track battery life with the release of One UI 6. Gone was the classic "since last charge" stat — a stable in the smartphone world. In its place, users were given a leaner stat that only covered battery usage in a 24-hour window. This turned out to be a controversial move that Samsung now appears to be remedying.

As spotted by Android tipster, Tarum Vats, a new Device Care update (13.8.6.11) is bringing back the beloved "since last charge" view. This includes a breakdown of screen-on time, those sneaky app power-hogs, and a guesstimate on when you'll need to charge up again.

Additionally, it doesn't seem like Samsung is getting rid of the 24-hour "Today" view that was introduced as a replacement. This means users will have even more options to analyze their device's battery drain. This should come in very handy for those subscribed to Samsung Care Plus plans, which just got a real nice boost with unlimited battery replacements for devices that dip below 79% battery health. Of course, this is not without its caveats, as the price on these plans will now go up by $2 USD for this perk. However, I'm a proponent of just more options all around to keep your device working in tip-top shape. 

Samsung bringing back the &quot;since last charge&quot; battery metrics
Image Credit: Tarum Vats (X)

While this update is not yet available on the Galaxy Store, it is already out there in the land of APKs, which means it should be available soon for everyone to download. This upcoming update lines up perfectly with the One UI 6.1 rollout. That particular update should already be underway in some locations for several older Galaxy devices. These include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 WiFi.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless