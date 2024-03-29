Samsung bringing back the "since last charge" battery metrics





As As spotted by Android tipster, Tarum Vats , a new Device Care update (13.8.6.11) is bringing back the beloved "since last charge" view. This includes a breakdown of screen-on time, those sneaky app power-hogs, and a guesstimate on when you'll need to charge up again.





Additionally, it doesn't seem like Samsung is getting rid of the 24-hour "Today" view that was introduced as a replacement. This means users will have even more options to analyze their device's battery drain. This should come in very handy for those subscribed to Samsung Care Plus plans, which just got a real nice boost with unlimited battery replacements for devices that dip below 79% battery health. Of course, this is not without its caveats, as the price on these plans will now go up by $2 USD for this perk. However, I'm a proponent of just more options all around to keep your device working in tip-top shape.





Image Credit: Tarum Vats ( X





Samsung flipped the script last year on how we track battery life with the release of One UI 6. Gone was the classic "since last charge" stat — a stable in the smartphone world. In its place, users were given a leaner stat that only covered battery usage in a 24-hour window. This turned out to be a controversial move that Samsung now appears to be remedying.