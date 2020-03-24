Samsung announces new chips for earbuds providing longer battery life and more flexibility in design
Another helpful feature that the smaller size of the new chips provides is space for larger batteries with longer battery life, which in consequence gives us longer playback times. The aforementioned chips are used in the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. We can already see this capability in action: the Galaxy Buds+ are said to provide around 11 hours of playback, which is currently the best battery life among all TWS devices, while, in comparison, the AirPods second-generation and the AirPods Pro provide around 5 hours (without the use of their respectable charging cases).
Additionally, Samsung’s new chips provide capabilities for the earbuds to communicate with each other and share important data, for example about charge levels. “Samsung’s industry-first, all-in-one power management solutions optimized for TWS devices will allow manufacturers to craft new applications with greater flexibility.”, Dong-ho Shin, senior VP at Samsung Electronics, said in the announcement.