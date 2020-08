Samsung launches the Ultimate Private Mode on select Galaxy smartphones

One other important feature included in the AltZLife update is “content suggestions,” an AI-based app inside the Secure Folder. This app automatically suggests users to move private images to the Secure Folder if the user previously selected specific faces or type of images they want to keep private and secure in the gallery. After the initial setup, the AI-based app should start suggesting what images you should send to the Secure Folder.The AltZLife update for Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 is already available for download in India, so if you own either of the two smartphones, you can certainly give it a go.