Samsung Android Apps

Samsung GameDriver brings better gaming performance to the Galaxy S20 series and the Note 20 series

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Dec 11, 2020, 6:04 AM
Gaming on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series just got better with a new app, introduced by Samsung. The GameDriver app will allow Samsung to deliver updates to their smartphones’ GPU without having to go through an entire firmware update to fix issues with games.

XDA-Developers reports that the South-Korea-based tech giant has partnered with Google and major GPU vendors, such as Qualcomm and ARM, for the development of the new app. The GameDriver app is now available in the Google Play Store for the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series. Support for more Samsung phones is reportedly coming soon, although we don’t have an official date about this yet.

Additionally, the GameDriver app comes in two versions to accommodate both the Snapdragon and the Exynos versions of the two flagship lines. The Snapdragon processor is coupled with the Adreno GPU, while the Exynos one is coupled with Mali GPU, so you should download the version applicable to your version of the Galaxy S20 series or the Note 20 series.

For now, Samsung GameDriver supports only three games, although these three are among the most popular mobile games at the moment: we are talking about Call of Duty: Mobile, Fortnite, and Black Desert. The company stated that support for more games is also coming in the future.


