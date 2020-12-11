Samsung GameDriver brings better gaming performance to the Galaxy S20 series and the Note 20 series
Additionally, the GameDriver app comes in two versions to accommodate both the Snapdragon and the Exynos versions of the two flagship lines. The Snapdragon processor is coupled with the Adreno GPU, while the Exynos one is coupled with Mali GPU, so you should download the version applicable to your version of the Galaxy S20 series or the Note 20 series.
For now, Samsung GameDriver supports only three games, although these three are among the most popular mobile games at the moment: we are talking about Call of Duty: Mobile, Fortnite, and Black Desert. The company stated that support for more games is also coming in the future.