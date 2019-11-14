Samsung is using the Force to sell more phones, tablets and smartwatches

The Mandalorian

Samsung announced today a holiday collaboration with Lucasfilms that includes a video about a dog that resembles iconic Star Wars character Chewbacca (the Wookie of the year). The video, which will surely end up as a 60-second commercial played during the holiday shopping season, features several Samsung Galaxy devices, a sitcom-like plot and hidden Star Wars references. A young boy tries to convince his dad to rescue the Chewbacca dog. At first, dad refuses so the kid tries to send a less than subliminal message to his Dad's Galaxy Tab S6. This kid wants the dog so much, he has a picture of the pooch on his Galaxy Watch Active 2. Dad gives in and takes the kid to the pound only to find that it's too late; another family is about to grab Chewy. But the pound has another animal that resembles a different Star Wars character and we assume that this animal becomes the kid's new pet.













Samsung also teases Star Wars fans by saying that the video is just the tip of the iceberg as far as this collaboration goes. As we get closer to the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker next month, the company says that fans of both Galaxies "can expect more excitement to come."