Samsung is using the Force to sell more phones, tablets and smartwatches
Now that Disney+ has been launched, Star Wars fans are binge-watching the movies, viewing The Mandalorian and pulling out their lightsabers. And with the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker due next month, it makes sense for two Galaxies to combine. There is the Galaxy from far, far away, and the Samsung Galaxy line of wireless mobile products.
Samsung says that "The story of the campaign film is about a family using Galaxy devices to communicate seamlessly across their devices to make their holiday dreams come true. With the connected ecosystem amongst Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Watch Active2 and Tab S6, the film tells that amazing things are possible."
"Samsung Galaxy products are designed for pursuing passions, and Star Wars fans are some of the most passionate fans there are. We are always looking for new ways to enhance the mobile experience, and with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker coming to theaters this December, we saw the perfect opportunity to bring together the best Galaxy devices with the best story in the galaxy."-Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing Team of Mobile Communications Business Samsung Electronics
Samsung also teases Star Wars fans by saying that the video is just the tip of the iceberg as far as this collaboration goes. As we get closer to the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker next month, the company says that fans of both Galaxies "can expect more excitement to come."
