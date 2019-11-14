Samsung Android Tablets Wearables

Samsung is using the Force to sell more phones, tablets and smartwatches

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 14, 2019, 12:54 PM


Now that Disney+ has been launched, Star Wars fans are binge-watching the movies, viewing The Mandalorian and pulling out their lightsabers. And with the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker due next month, it makes sense for two Galaxies to combine. There is the Galaxy from far, far away, and the Samsung Galaxy line of wireless mobile products.

Samsung announced today a holiday collaboration with Lucasfilms that includes a video about a dog that resembles iconic Star Wars character Chewbacca (the Wookie of the year). The video, which will surely end up as a 60-second commercial played during the holiday shopping season, features several Samsung Galaxy devices, a sitcom-like plot and hidden Star Wars references. A young boy tries to convince his dad to rescue the Chewbacca dog. At first, dad refuses so the kid tries to send a less than subliminal message to his Dad's Galaxy Tab S6. This kid wants the dog so much, he has a picture of the pooch on his Galaxy Watch Active 2. Dad gives in and takes the kid to the pound only to find that it's too late; another family is about to grab Chewy. But the pound has another animal that resembles a different Star Wars character and we assume that this animal becomes the kid's new pet.

Samsung says that "The story of the campaign film is about a family using Galaxy devices to communicate seamlessly across their devices to make their holiday dreams come true. With the connected ecosystem amongst Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Watch Active2 and Tab S6, the film tells that amazing things are possible."

"Samsung Galaxy products are designed for pursuing passions, and Star Wars fans are some of the most passionate fans there are. We are always looking for new ways to enhance the mobile experience, and with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker coming to theaters this December, we saw the perfect opportunity to bring together the best Galaxy devices with the best story in the galaxy."-Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing Team of Mobile Communications Business Samsung Electronics

Samsung also teases Star Wars fans by saying that the video is just the tip of the iceberg as far as this collaboration goes. As we get closer to the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker next month, the company says that fans of both Galaxies "can expect more excitement to come."
$791.99 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on Amazon
$895.97 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on Amazon

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Note 10
10.0

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

9 Comments

NarutoKage14
Reply

1. NarutoKage14

Posts: 1340; Member since: Aug 31, 2016

They're also using it to sell refrigerators. I saw a Samsung fridge with Rey plastered on it at The Home Depot last night.

posted on yesterday, 1:06 PM

LordDavon
Reply

2. LordDavon

Posts: 172; Member since: Sep 19, 2011

My wife loves this commercial. She kept giggling about for a few minutes after it aired.

posted on yesterday, 1:08 PM

VariableCheapskate
Reply

3. VariableCheapskate

Posts: 191; Member since: May 29, 2019

Good luck selling anything with the Star Wars brand on it in 2019, Disney utterly murdered it in just three years.

posted on yesterday, 1:37 PM

tedkord
Reply

4. tedkord

Posts: 17456; Member since: Jun 17, 2009

They couldn't kill it any worse than Lucas did with the second trilogy.

posted on yesterday, 2:00 PM

DarthJarJar
Reply

5. DarthJarJar

Posts: 67; Member since: Feb 01, 2018

You clearly don’t know about the JarJar theory.

posted on yesterday, 2:16 PM

VariableCheapskate
Reply

9. VariableCheapskate

Posts: 191; Member since: May 29, 2019

Nah, stores could at least sell expired M&M's promoting The Phantom Menace. The Last Jedi has its own ET Atari 2600 Cartridge landfill with all the toys and who knows what other unsold merchandise. Even Mark Hamill can't discuss Episode IX on Twitter without throwing shade.

posted on yesterday, 9:22 PM

cmdacos
Reply

6. cmdacos

Posts: 4309; Member since: Nov 01, 2016

Cute commercial

posted on yesterday, 2:35 PM

lyndon420
Reply

7. lyndon420

Posts: 6866; Member since: Jul 11, 2012

This new movie better renew my respect for the franchise!

posted on yesterday, 2:51 PM

chenski
Reply

8. chenski

Posts: 779; Member since: Mar 22, 2015

They should do a star wars edition of their flagships

posted on yesterday, 3:52 PM

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Verizon-best-plans-guide
Verizon plans buying guide: what's the best Verizon plan for you?
Galaxy-S10-OnePlus-LG-Motorola-fastest-Android-10-updates
Google has no new Android fragmentation chart, so what? Updates have never been faster...
Best-mid-range-400-500-dollar-affordable-flagships-phones
Best mid-range affordable flagship phones this year
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Verizon-Motorola-Razr-price-availability
The reimagined Motorola Razr goes official as a Verizon exclusive
Pixel-4-XL-iPhone-11-Pro-Galaxy-Note-10-LG-G8X-portrait-camera-test-review
Pixel 4 XL vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs LG G8X: Which phone takes the best portrait photos?
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
att-calls-t-mobile-un-carrier-moves-marketing-stunts
AT&T goes for T-Mobile's jugular, labeling the latest 'Un-carrier' moves 'marketing stunts'
ATT-seeks-to-move-grandfathered-customers-into-costlier-plans
AT&T moves grandfathered subscribers into pricier plans unilaterally
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.