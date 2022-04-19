 Samsung to launch Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 in April - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Samsung

Samsung to launch Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 in April

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
1
Samsung to launch Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 in April
Samsung is about to launch a special edition Galaxy Z Flip3 next week, but the phone will have limited availability. The Pokemon Edition of Samsung’s foldable smartphone is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on April 24, but no price has been revealed yet.

The Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 has a page of its own where customers can register their interest and be notified about its availability. The page also sheds light on the contents of the sales package, which includes a Pokemon custom pack of cards, a Pikachu keychain, a Pikachu clear cover set, a Poke Ball stand, and Pokemon pouch with a lanyard strap.

Samsung also confirmed the phone will comes with Pokemon themes, wallpapers, and ringtones that owners can use to further customize their Galaxy Z Flip3. Although Samsung hasn’t yet announced how much the phone will cost in South Korea, we can safely assume that customers will have to pay at least the equivalent of $1,000, the price of the standard variant.

Apart from the fact that it will only be released in South Korea, the Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition will also be available in limited quantities. More of a collector’s item, this special edition Galaxy Z Flip3 will most likely find success in South Korea where the Pokemon fanbase is massive.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.5
$1000 Special Target $600off $400 Special T-Mobile $1000 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPhone 14 to iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy size-up visualizes the largest ever iPhone roster
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple iPhone 14 to iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy size-up visualizes the largest ever iPhone roster
Google is returning the Share tab to the Files app
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Google is returning the Share tab to the Files app
OnePlus 'properly' unveils Nord N20 5G mid-ranger ahead of its April 28 US release
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
OnePlus 'properly' unveils Nord N20 5G mid-ranger ahead of its April 28 US release
Vote now: iPhone 14 hole-punch design - hot or not?
by Mariyan Slavov,  5
Vote now: iPhone 14 hole-punch design - hot or not?
Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
by Peter Kostadinov,  34
Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Apple may equip the iPhone 14 Pro models with Lightning fast connector indeed
by Daniel Petrov,  5
Apple may equip the iPhone 14 Pro models with Lightning fast connector indeed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless