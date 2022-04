Samsung to launch Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 in April

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Samsung is about to launch a special edition Galaxy Z Flip3 next week, but the phone will have limited availability. The Pokemon Edition of Samsung ’s foldable smartphone is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on April 24, but no price has been revealed yet.The Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 has a page of its own where customers can register their interest and be notified about its availability. The page also sheds light on the contents of the sales package, which includes a Pokemon custom pack of cards, a Pikachu keychain, a Pikachu clear cover set, a Poke Ball stand, and Pokemon pouch with a lanyard strap.Samsung also confirmed the phone will comes with Pokemon themes, wallpapers, and ringtones that owners can use to further customize their Galaxy Z Flip3. Although Samsung hasn’t yet announced how much the phone will cost in South Korea, we can safely assume that customers will have to pay at least the equivalent of $1,000, the price of the standard variant.Apart from the fact that it will only be released in South Korea, the Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition will also be available in limited quantities. More of a collector’s item, this special edition Galaxy Z Flip3 will most likely find success in South Korea where the Pokemon fanbase is massive.