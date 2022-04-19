Samsung to launch Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 in April

Samsung to launch Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 in April1
The Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 has a page of its own where customers can register their interest and be notified about its availability. The page also sheds light on the contents of the sales package, which includes a Pokemon custom pack of cards, a Pikachu keychain, a Pikachu clear cover set, a Poke Ball stand, and Pokemon pouch with a lanyard strap.
Samsung also confirmed the phone will comes with Pokemon themes, wallpapers, and ringtones that owners can use to further customize their Galaxy Z Flip3. Although Samsung hasn’t yet announced how much the phone will cost in South Korea, we can safely assume that customers will have to pay at least the equivalent of $1,000, the price of the standard variant.
Apart from the fact that it will only be released in South Korea, the Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition will also be available in limited quantities. More of a collector’s item, this special edition Galaxy Z Flip3 will most likely find success in South Korea where the Pokemon fanbase is massive.
Things that are NOT allowed: